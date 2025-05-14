StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

File Organizer

Automatically find where a file should go
AvatarFelix Wortmann
New
Install Extension
Overview

File Organizer for Raycast

A Raycast extension that helps you organize files by suggesting the most appropriate location on your system based on file analysis.

⚠️ Important Setup & Performance Notes

  • This extension requires proper configuration of scan directories and exclusions for optimal performance
  • Raycast needs access to scan the configured directories
  • Scanning large directory trees or too many directories can cause slowdowns or timeouts

Configuration

Scan Directories

Default directories scanned:

~/Documents, ~/Desktop, ~/Downloads, ~/Pictures, ~/Movies, ~/Music
  • Increase this list to scan more locations
  • Each additional directory will increase scan time
  • Ensure Raycast has permission to access all configured directories

Excluded Directories

Default directories excluded:

node_modules, .git, .vscode, .next, dist, build, .cache, .idea, __pycache__, target, vendor, coverage, .env, tmp, .tmp, .sass-cache
  • These are excluded regardless of where they appear in the directory tree
  • Properly configuring exclusions is crucial for performance
  • Add any large directories you don't want scanned

Scan Depth

Default: 10 levels

  • Controls how deep the extension searches in directory trees
  • Higher values mean more nested directories are scanned

Features

  • Organize files: Especially useful for files that you need to archive but do not need to access frequently.
  • Intelligent Location Suggestions: Analyzes file attributes to recommend where it should be stored
  • Quick File Organization: Move files to their proper location with just a few clicks

How It Works

  1. Select a file in Finder
  2. Trigger the "Place File" command in Raycast
  3. The extension analyzes your file and scans your system for relevant locations
  4. Choose from suggested locations based on confidence scores
  5. The file is moved to your chosen location

Algorithm

The extension suggests locations based on several factors:

  • File name matching
  • Folder name matching
  • Parent folder matching

Troubleshooting

If the extension is slow or unresponsive:

  1. Reduce the scan depth in preferences
  2. Add large directories to the exclude list
  3. Remove unnecessary scan directories
  4. Check if Raycast has necessary permissions
  5. Verify the directories in preferences are correctly formatted (comma-separated)
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Downloads Manager logo

Downloads Manager

Search and organize your downloads

Visual Studio Code logo

Visual Studio Code

Control VS Code and compatible editors directly from Raycast

Quit Applications logo

Quit Applications

Quit appplications directly from Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.