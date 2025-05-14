File Organizer for Raycast

A Raycast extension that helps you organize files by suggesting the most appropriate location on your system based on file analysis.

⚠️ Important Setup & Performance Notes

This extension requires proper configuration of scan directories and exclusions for optimal performance

Raycast needs access to scan the configured directories

Scanning large directory trees or too many directories can cause slowdowns or timeouts

Configuration

Scan Directories

Default directories scanned:

~/Documents, ~/Desktop, ~/Downloads, ~/Pictures, ~/Movies, ~/Music

Increase this list to scan more locations

Each additional directory will increase scan time

Ensure Raycast has permission to access all configured directories

Excluded Directories

Default directories excluded:

node_modules, .git, .vscode, .next, dist, build, .cache, .idea, __pycache__, target, vendor, coverage, .env, tmp, .tmp, .sass-cache

These are excluded regardless of where they appear in the directory tree

Properly configuring exclusions is crucial for performance

Add any large directories you don't want scanned

Scan Depth

Default: 10 levels

Controls how deep the extension searches in directory trees

Higher values mean more nested directories are scanned

Features

Organize files : Especially useful for files that you need to archive but do not need to access frequently.

: Especially useful for files that you need to archive but do not need to access frequently. Intelligent Location Suggestions : Analyzes file attributes to recommend where it should be stored

: Analyzes file attributes to recommend where it should be stored Quick File Organization: Move files to their proper location with just a few clicks

How It Works

Select a file in Finder Trigger the "Place File" command in Raycast The extension analyzes your file and scans your system for relevant locations Choose from suggested locations based on confidence scores The file is moved to your chosen location

Algorithm

The extension suggests locations based on several factors:

File name matching

Folder name matching

Parent folder matching

Troubleshooting

If the extension is slow or unresponsive: