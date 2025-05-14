File Organizer for Raycast
A Raycast extension that helps you organize files by suggesting the most appropriate location on your system based on file analysis.
⚠️ Important Setup & Performance Notes
- This extension requires proper configuration of scan directories and exclusions for optimal performance
- Raycast needs access to scan the configured directories
- Scanning large directory trees or too many directories can cause slowdowns or timeouts
Configuration
Scan Directories
Default directories scanned:
~/Documents, ~/Desktop, ~/Downloads, ~/Pictures, ~/Movies, ~/Music
- Increase this list to scan more locations
- Each additional directory will increase scan time
- Ensure Raycast has permission to access all configured directories
Excluded Directories
Default directories excluded:
node_modules, .git, .vscode, .next, dist, build, .cache, .idea, __pycache__, target, vendor, coverage, .env, tmp, .tmp, .sass-cache
- These are excluded regardless of where they appear in the directory tree
- Properly configuring exclusions is crucial for performance
- Add any large directories you don't want scanned
Scan Depth
Default: 10 levels
- Controls how deep the extension searches in directory trees
- Higher values mean more nested directories are scanned
Features
- Organize files: Especially useful for files that you need to archive but do not need to access frequently.
- Intelligent Location Suggestions: Analyzes file attributes to recommend where it should be stored
- Quick File Organization: Move files to their proper location with just a few clicks
How It Works
- Select a file in Finder
- Trigger the "Place File" command in Raycast
- The extension analyzes your file and scans your system for relevant locations
- Choose from suggested locations based on confidence scores
- The file is moved to your chosen location
Algorithm
The extension suggests locations based on several factors:
- File name matching
- Folder name matching
- Parent folder matching
Troubleshooting
If the extension is slow or unresponsive:
- Reduce the scan depth in preferences
- Add large directories to the exclude list
- Remove unnecessary scan directories
- Check if Raycast has necessary permissions
- Verify the directories in preferences are correctly formatted (comma-separated)