Floaty

Control Floaty from Raycast to list, pin, and manage windows.
Overview

Floaty — Raycast Extension

Floaty lets you pin and manage floating windows using the Floaty app (floatytool.com). This Raycast extension provides quick commands to list, pin, show, and restore floating windows from your keyboard.

Features

  • List open Floaty-managed windows
  • Pin a selected window into Floaty
  • Show the main Floaty window
  • Unpin or restore all pinned windows
  • Quick keyboard-driven window selection and actions

Commands

Install

There are two common ways to use this extension:

  • Raycast Store: Search for "Floaty" in the Raycast Extensions store and install.
  • From source (developer mode):
    1. Clone this repository into your local Raycast extensions folder.
    2. Install dependencies and build (if required) per your Raycast development setup.

If you need a packaged release or help publishing to the Raycast Store, I can add a package.json script and publishing notes.

Requirements

Usage

Open Raycast and run any of the commands above. Typical flows:

  • Pin a window: run Select Window to Pin, choose a window, then confirm to pin into Floaty.
  • List windows: run List Windows to see active windows and quick actions.
  • Restore: run Unpin or Restore All Windows to clear pins.

Development notes

  • Entry points are in src/. Match commands in package.json and the extension manifest if you change filenames.
  • Keep Floaty running while testing commands that interact with the app.

Links

If you want, I can also:

  • Remove any additional non-English text across the repo (I removed Chinese comments from config already).
  • Add a short CONTRIBUTING.md and developer run scripts for local testing.
Compatibility
  macOS
Categories
Productivity
