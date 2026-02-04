Floaty — Raycast Extension

Floaty lets you pin and manage floating windows using the Floaty app (floatytool.com). This Raycast extension provides quick commands to list, pin, show, and restore floating windows from your keyboard.

Features

List open Floaty-managed windows

Pin a selected window into Floaty

Show the main Floaty window

Unpin or restore all pinned windows

Quick keyboard-driven window selection and actions

Commands

List Windows — shows currently available windows managed by Floaty (src/list-windows.tsx).

— shows currently available windows managed by Floaty (src/list-windows.tsx). Select Window to Pin — interactive window picker to pin a window (src/select-window-to-pin.ts).

— interactive window picker to pin a window (src/select-window-to-pin.ts). Show Main Window — bring Floaty main UI to front (src/show-main-window.ts).

— bring Floaty main UI to front (src/show-main-window.ts). Unpin or Restore All Windows — remove all pins or restore original window state (src/unpin-or-restore-all-windows.ts).

Install

There are two common ways to use this extension:

Raycast Store: Search for "Floaty" in the Raycast Extensions store and install.

From source (developer mode): Clone this repository into your local Raycast extensions folder. Install dependencies and build (if required) per your Raycast development setup.



If you need a packaged release or help publishing to the Raycast Store, I can add a package.json script and publishing notes.

Requirements

Floaty app installed and running: https://www.floatytool.com/

Raycast (Mac) with developer mode enabled if installing from source.

Usage

Open Raycast and run any of the commands above. Typical flows:

Pin a window: run Select Window to Pin , choose a window, then confirm to pin into Floaty.

, choose a window, then confirm to pin into Floaty. List windows: run List Windows to see active windows and quick actions.

to see active windows and quick actions. Restore: run Unpin or Restore All Windows to clear pins.

Development notes

Entry points are in src/ . Match commands in package.json and the extension manifest if you change filenames.

. Match commands in and the extension manifest if you change filenames. Keep Floaty running while testing commands that interact with the app.

Links

Project / website: https://www.floatytool.com/

Repository: https://github.com/raycast/extensions (this extension lives under extensions/floaty )

If you want, I can also: