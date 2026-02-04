Floaty lets you pin and manage floating windows using the Floaty app (floatytool.com). This Raycast extension provides quick commands to list, pin, show, and restore floating windows from your keyboard.
List Windows — shows currently available windows managed by Floaty (src/list-windows.tsx).
Select Window to Pin — interactive window picker to pin a window (src/select-window-to-pin.ts).
Show Main Window — bring Floaty main UI to front (src/show-main-window.ts).
Unpin or Restore All Windows — remove all pins or restore original window state (src/unpin-or-restore-all-windows.ts).
There are two common ways to use this extension:
If you need a packaged release or help publishing to the Raycast Store, I can add a
package.json script and publishing notes.
Open Raycast and run any of the commands above. Typical flows:
Select Window to Pin, choose a window, then confirm to pin into Floaty.
List Windows to see active windows and quick actions.
Unpin or Restore All Windows to clear pins.
src/. Match commands in
package.json and the extension manifest if you change filenames.
extensions/floaty)
If you want, I can also:
CONTRIBUTING.md and developer run scripts for local testing.