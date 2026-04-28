GetNote

GetNote brings your GetNote workspace into Raycast. Browse recent notes, run semantic search, capture links and text notes, and use GetNote actions inside Raycast AI.

Features

Browse your 10 most recent notes with quick actions

Search notes with semantic recall

Save a link note and wait for async processing to finish

Save a text note with an optional title and tags

Open notes in the browser or jump to the original source URL

Use GetNote tools in Raycast AI for note counts, note details, deletion, knowledge bases, and tag workflows

Setup

Open the extension preferences in Raycast. Configure either: Manual API Key and Manual Client ID , or

and , or nothing, then finish the in-app OAuth device flow the first time you run a command. Manual credentials override the stored OAuth session.

Commands

Recent Notes

Search Notes

Save Link

Save Text Note

AI Tools

get-total-note-count

search-notes

get-note-detail

save-link-note

save-text-note

delete-note

list-knowledge-bases

create-knowledge-base

list-knowledge-base-notes

search-knowledge-base-notes

add-note-to-knowledge-base

add-tags

delete-tag

Development