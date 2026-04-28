GetNote
GetNote brings your GetNote workspace into Raycast. Browse recent notes, run semantic search, capture links and text notes, and use GetNote actions inside Raycast AI.
Features
- Browse your 10 most recent notes with quick actions
- Search notes with semantic recall
- Save a link note and wait for async processing to finish
- Save a text note with an optional title and tags
- Open notes in the browser or jump to the original source URL
- Use GetNote tools in Raycast AI for note counts, note details, deletion, knowledge bases, and tag workflows
Setup
- Open the extension preferences in Raycast.
- Configure either:
-
Manual API Key and
Manual Client ID, or
- nothing, then finish the in-app OAuth device flow the first time you run a command.
- Manual credentials override the stored OAuth session.
Commands
-
Recent Notes
-
Search Notes
-
Save Link
-
Save Text Note
AI Tools
-
get-total-note-count
-
search-notes
-
get-note-detail
-
save-link-note
-
save-text-note
-
delete-note
-
list-knowledge-bases
-
create-knowledge-base
-
list-knowledge-base-notes
-
search-knowledge-base-notes
-
add-note-to-knowledge-base
-
add-tags
-
delete-tag
Development
npm install
npm run lint
npm run build
npm run dev