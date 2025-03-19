Speech to Text
A Raycast extension that allows you to convert speech to text using Groq's API.
Features
- Record audio directly from Raycast
- Select existing audio files for transcription
- Transcribe audio to text using Groq's powerful speech-to-text models
- Copy transcription results to clipboard
- View and search transcription history
Requirements
- Sox - Sound processing program
- Install with Homebrew:
brew install sox
- Groq API Key - For accessing Groq's speech-to-text models
Setup
- Install the extension in Raycast
- Get a Groq API key from console.groq.com
- Enter your API key in the extension preferences
- Select your preferred transcription model
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "Speech to Text"
- Choose to record a new audio or select an existing file
- If recording, speak into your microphone
- Wait for the transcription to complete
- The transcription will be copied to your clipboard automatically
Transcription History
The extension maintains a history of your transcriptions:
- View all previous transcription sessions in a searchable list
- See details including date, duration, file size, and word count
- Re-transcribe previous recordings with different settings
- Copy transcriptions to clipboard
- Delete or show audio files in Finder
- Filter and search through your transcription history
Using Transcription History
- Access "Transcription History" from Raycast search
- Browse your past recordings with details like date, duration, and word count
- Search for recordings from the transcribed content
- Select a transcription to view its full text
- Use actions to:
- Copy the transcription to clipboard
- Re-transcribe with different settings (model, language, etc.)
- Show the audio file in Finder
- Delete the recording and its transcription
Models
The extension supports the following Groq speech-to-text models:
- Whisper Large v3 - High accuracy, suitable for most transcription needs
- Whisper Large v3 Turbo - Faster processing with good accuracy
- Distil Whisper - Lightweight English model with faster processing
Customization Options
You can customize the transcription process through the extension preferences:
- API Key: Your Groq API key for authentication
- Model: Select your preferred transcription model
- Language: Choose from multiple languages or auto-detection
- Custom Prompts: Add specific instructions to improve transcription accuracy
- Specialized Terms: List domain-specific terms or names for better recognition
- Context Awareness: Enable to use highlighted text as context
Troubleshooting
- If you encounter issues with recording, make sure Sox is installed:
brew install sox
- Ensure your microphone permissions are enabled for Raycast
- Check your Groq API key is valid and has access to the speech-to-text models
- If transcription fails, try a different model or check your internet connection
Privacy Note
Audio recordings are stored locally in a dedicated directory managed by Raycast. You can manage or delete these recordings through the Transcription History feature.