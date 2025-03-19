Speech to Text

A Raycast extension that allows you to convert speech to text using Groq's API.

Features

Record audio directly from Raycast

Select existing audio files for transcription

Transcribe audio to text using Groq's powerful speech-to-text models

Copy transcription results to clipboard

View and search transcription history

Requirements

Sox - Sound processing program Install with Homebrew: brew install sox

Groq API Key - For accessing Groq's speech-to-text models

Setup

Install the extension in Raycast Get a Groq API key from console.groq.com Enter your API key in the extension preferences Select your preferred transcription model

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "Speech to Text" Choose to record a new audio or select an existing file If recording, speak into your microphone Wait for the transcription to complete The transcription will be copied to your clipboard automatically

Transcription History

The extension maintains a history of your transcriptions:

View all previous transcription sessions in a searchable list

See details including date, duration, file size, and word count

Re-transcribe previous recordings with different settings

Copy transcriptions to clipboard

Delete or show audio files in Finder

Filter and search through your transcription history

Using Transcription History

Access "Transcription History" from Raycast search Browse your past recordings with details like date, duration, and word count Search for recordings from the transcribed content Select a transcription to view its full text Use actions to: Copy the transcription to clipboard

Re-transcribe with different settings (model, language, etc.)

Show the audio file in Finder

Delete the recording and its transcription

Models

The extension supports the following Groq speech-to-text models:

Whisper Large v3 - High accuracy, suitable for most transcription needs

Whisper Large v3 Turbo - Faster processing with good accuracy

- Faster processing with good accuracy Distil Whisper - Lightweight English model with faster processing

Customization Options

You can customize the transcription process through the extension preferences:

API Key : Your Groq API key for authentication

: Your Groq API key for authentication Model : Select your preferred transcription model

: Select your preferred transcription model Language : Choose from multiple languages or auto-detection

: Choose from multiple languages or auto-detection Custom Prompts : Add specific instructions to improve transcription accuracy

: Add specific instructions to improve transcription accuracy Specialized Terms : List domain-specific terms or names for better recognition

: List domain-specific terms or names for better recognition Context Awareness: Enable to use highlighted text as context

Troubleshooting

If you encounter issues with recording, make sure Sox is installed: brew install sox

Ensure your microphone permissions are enabled for Raycast

Check your Groq API key is valid and has access to the speech-to-text models

If transcription fails, try a different model or check your internet connection

Privacy Note

Audio recordings are stored locally in a dedicated directory managed by Raycast. You can manage or delete these recordings through the Transcription History feature.