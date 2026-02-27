Markdown Converter
Convert between rich text, Markdown, Org-mode, and Slack formats — all from your clipboard. Works in both directions: rich text → Markdown/Org, and Markdown/Org → rich text optimized for Google Docs, Microsoft Word, Slack, and more.
Features
- Bidirectional Conversion: Convert rich text to Markdown/Org, or convert Markdown/Org back to styled rich text
- Multiple Output Formats:
- Markdown — from rich text clipboard content
- Org-mode — from rich text clipboard content
- Google Docs — styled HTML optimized for Google Docs paste
- Microsoft Word — styled HTML optimized for Word 365 paste
- Slack — Slack mrkdwn format
- HTML — generic semantic HTML
- Auto-Detects Input: When converting to rich text, automatically detects whether your clipboard contains Markdown, Org-mode, or plain text
- Source Support: Works with content from:
- Microsoft Word documents
- Google Docs
- Web pages
- Rich text emails
- Any application that copies formatted text
Commands
|Command
|What it does
|Convert Clipboard to Markdown
|Rich text → Markdown
|Convert Clipboard to Org
|Rich text → Org-mode
|Convert Clipboard to Google Docs
|Markdown/Org → Google Docs rich text
|Convert Clipboard to Word 365
|Markdown/Org → Word-optimized rich text
|Convert Clipboard to Slack
|Markdown/Org → Slack mrkdwn
|Convert Clipboard to HTML
|Markdown/Org → generic HTML
How to Use
Rich text → Markdown/Org
- Copy formatted text from any application (Word, Google Docs, web pages, etc.)
- Run the "Convert Clipboard to Markdown" (or Org) command
- The converted text is automatically copied back to your clipboard
Markdown/Org → Rich text
- Copy Markdown or Org-mode text from your editor
- Run the appropriate command (e.g., "Convert Clipboard to Google Docs")
- Paste into Google Docs, Word, Slack, etc. with full formatting preserved
Requirements
- macOS
- Raycast 1.26.0 or higher