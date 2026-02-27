Markdown Converter

Convert between rich text, Markdown, Org-mode, and Slack formats — all from your clipboard. Works in both directions: rich text → Markdown/Org, and Markdown/Org → rich text optimized for Google Docs, Microsoft Word, Slack, and more.

Features

Bidirectional Conversion : Convert rich text to Markdown/Org, or convert Markdown/Org back to styled rich text

: Convert rich text to Markdown/Org, or convert Markdown/Org back to styled rich text Multiple Output Formats : Markdown — from rich text clipboard content Org-mode — from rich text clipboard content Google Docs — styled HTML optimized for Google Docs paste Microsoft Word — styled HTML optimized for Word 365 paste Slack — Slack mrkdwn format HTML — generic semantic HTML

: Auto-Detects Input : When converting to rich text, automatically detects whether your clipboard contains Markdown, Org-mode, or plain text

: When converting to rich text, automatically detects whether your clipboard contains Markdown, Org-mode, or plain text Source Support : Works with content from: Microsoft Word documents Google Docs Web pages Rich text emails Any application that copies formatted text

Commands

Command What it does Convert Clipboard to Markdown Rich text → Markdown Convert Clipboard to Org Rich text → Org-mode Convert Clipboard to Google Docs Markdown/Org → Google Docs rich text Convert Clipboard to Word 365 Markdown/Org → Word-optimized rich text Convert Clipboard to Slack Markdown/Org → Slack mrkdwn Convert Clipboard to HTML Markdown/Org → generic HTML

How to Use

Rich text → Markdown/Org

Copy formatted text from any application (Word, Google Docs, web pages, etc.) Run the "Convert Clipboard to Markdown" (or Org) command The converted text is automatically copied back to your clipboard

Markdown/Org → Rich text

Copy Markdown or Org-mode text from your editor Run the appropriate command (e.g., "Convert Clipboard to Google Docs") Paste into Google Docs, Word, Slack, etc. with full formatting preserved

Requirements