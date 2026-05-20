Create and manage PayPal invoices without leaving Raycast.
Fill in customer details, line items, tax, and payment options. The default action copies a shareable payment link to your clipboard. If you added an email, PayPal will also notify the client directly.
View all invoices created on this machine, grouped and sorted by your preference. Actions include copying the link, sending to client, editing line items, setting due dates, and refreshing live status from PayPal.
git add src/
git commit -m "your message"
git push origin main
npm run publish
That's it. The Raycast CLI handles linting, validation, cloning the fork, and pushing to the
ext/paypal-invoices branch automatically. The PR updates itself.
Note: Run
npm run fix-lintfirst if the publish step fails on lint/Prettier errors.