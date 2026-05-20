PayPal Invoices

Create and manage PayPal invoices without leaving Raycast.

Setup

Go to developer.paypal.com Click Apps & Credentials and create a new app with type Merchant Enable the Invoicing feature on the app Copy your Client ID and Client Secret Open Raycast, search for Create Invoice, and paste your credentials when prompted

Commands

Create Invoice

Fill in customer details, line items, tax, and payment options. The default action copies a shareable payment link to your clipboard. If you added an email, PayPal will also notify the client directly.

Invoice List

View all invoices created on this machine, grouped and sorted by your preference. Actions include copying the link, sending to client, editing line items, setting due dates, and refreshing live status from PayPal.

Notes

Invoices are stored locally on your machine and synced with PayPal's API for live status

This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with PayPal

Development & Publishing

Push changes to your personal repo

git add src/ git commit -m "your message" git push origin main

Update the Raycast PR (https://github.com/raycast/extensions/pull/27225)

npm run publish

That's it. The Raycast CLI handles linting, validation, cloning the fork, and pushing to the ext/paypal-invoices branch automatically. The PR updates itself.