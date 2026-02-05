Port

Access your Port internal developer portal directly from Raycast. Browse dashboards, run self-service actions, search your software catalog, and ask Port AI questions.

Features

Browse Dashboards - View and open your Port dashboards and catalog pages

Run Self-service Actions

Search Entities

Ask Port AI

Setup

This extension requires Port API credentials to authenticate with your Port organization.

Getting Your Credentials

Log in to your Port dashboard Navigate to Settings > Credentials Copy your Client ID and Client Secret

Configuring the Extension

Open Raycast and run any Port command You'll be prompted to enter your credentials: Client ID - Your Port API Client ID

- Your Port API Client ID Client Secret - Your Port API Client Secret

- Your Port API Client Secret Base URL (optional) - Defaults to https://api.getport.io . Change this if you're using a different region (e.g., https://api.us.getport.io for US region)

Commands

Command Description Browse Dashboards List and open Port dashboards and catalog pages Run Self-service Action Browse and execute self-service actions Search Entities Search your software catalog by name or identifier Ask Port AI Ask questions and get AI-powered answers

