Access your Port internal developer portal directly from Raycast. Browse dashboards, run self-service actions, search your software catalog, and ask Port AI questions.
This extension requires Port API credentials to authenticate with your Port organization.
https://api.getport.io. Change this if you're using a different region (e.g.,
https://api.us.getport.io for US region)
|Command
|Description
|Browse Dashboards
|List and open Port dashboards and catalog pages
|Run Self-service Action
|Browse and execute self-service actions
|Search Entities
|Search your software catalog by name or identifier
|Ask Port AI
|Ask questions and get AI-powered answers