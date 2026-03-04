Custom Provider (Bring Your Own Models)

A Raycast extension that allows you to manage custom AI provider settings through a convenient interface. The extension works with the providers.yaml file used by Raycast AI to configure external providers (see documentation here).

Features

View a list of all configured providers

View detailed information about each provider (models, API keys, additional parameters)

Edit existing or add new providers and models

The extension automatically works with the Raycast AI configuration file located at:

~/.config/raycast/ai/providers.yaml

For security purposes, a backup copy of the providers.yaml file is created before making changes.

providers.yaml Structure

The providers.yaml file has the following structure:

providers: - id: provider_id # Unique provider identifier (required) name: Provider Name # Provider name (required) base_url: https://api.example.com # Base API URL (required) # API keys (optional) # If authentication is required, specify at least one key # If individual models require different keys, specify a separate `key` for each model api_keys: provider_key: ENV_VAR_NAME # Additional parameters for `/chat/completions` endpoint (optional) additional_parameters: param1: value1 param2: value2 # List of provider models (required, minimum 1 model) models: - id: model_id # Model identifier used by the provider (required) name: Model Name # Model name in Raycast (required) provider: provider_key # Mapping to a specific API key (optional) description: Model description # Model description (optional) context: 128000 # Context window size (required) # Model abilities (optional) # All properties within abilities are also optional abilities: temperature: supported: true vision: supported: true system_message: supported: true tools: supported: false reasoning_effort: supported: false

Configuration Examples

Simple Provider with One Model

providers: - id: my_provider name: My Provider base_url: https://api.example.com api_keys: default: MY_API_KEY models: - id: gpt-4 name: GPT-4 context: 128000 abilities: temperature: supported: true vision: supported: true

Provider with Multiple Models and Different API Keys

providers: - id: multi_provider name: Multi Provider base_url: https://api.example.com api_keys: openai: OPENAI_KEY anthropic: ANTHROPIC_KEY models: - id: gpt-4o name: GPT-4o provider: openai context: 200000 - id: claude-sonnet name: Claude Sonnet provider: anthropic context: 200000

Provider Without API Keys

providers: - id: local_provider name: Local Provider base_url: http://localhost:4000 models: - id: local-model name: Local Model context: 128000

Important Notes

API Compatibility: Since the OpenAI API is not a standard, not all providers may work correctly with Raycast AI. It's recommended to check your provider's documentation. Model Abilities: If abilities are specified incorrectly, the model may not work correctly in Raycast AI. Always refer to the provider's documentation. YAML Format: The extension DOES NOT preserve comments and formatting where possible, but when manually editing the file, ensure the YAML syntax is correct.

License

MIT