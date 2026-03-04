A Raycast extension that allows you to manage custom AI provider settings through a convenient interface. The extension works with the
providers.yaml file used by Raycast AI to configure external providers (see documentation here).
The extension automatically works with the Raycast AI configuration file located at:
~/.config/raycast/ai/providers.yaml
For security purposes, a backup copy of the
providers.yamlfile is created before making changes.
The
providers.yaml file has the following structure:
providers:
- id: provider_id # Unique provider identifier (required)
name: Provider Name # Provider name (required)
base_url: https://api.example.com # Base API URL (required)
# API keys (optional)
# If authentication is required, specify at least one key
# If individual models require different keys, specify a separate `key` for each model
api_keys:
provider_key: ENV_VAR_NAME
# Additional parameters for `/chat/completions` endpoint (optional)
additional_parameters:
param1: value1
param2: value2
# List of provider models (required, minimum 1 model)
models:
- id: model_id # Model identifier used by the provider (required)
name: Model Name # Model name in Raycast (required)
provider: provider_key # Mapping to a specific API key (optional)
description: Model description # Model description (optional)
context: 128000 # Context window size (required)
# Model abilities (optional)
# All properties within abilities are also optional
abilities:
temperature:
supported: true
vision:
supported: true
system_message:
supported: true
tools:
supported: false
reasoning_effort:
supported: false
providers:
- id: my_provider
name: My Provider
base_url: https://api.example.com
api_keys:
default: MY_API_KEY
models:
- id: gpt-4
name: GPT-4
context: 128000
abilities:
temperature:
supported: true
vision:
supported: true
providers:
- id: multi_provider
name: Multi Provider
base_url: https://api.example.com
api_keys:
openai: OPENAI_KEY
anthropic: ANTHROPIC_KEY
models:
- id: gpt-4o
name: GPT-4o
provider: openai
context: 200000
- id: claude-sonnet
name: Claude Sonnet
provider: anthropic
context: 200000
providers:
- id: local_provider
name: Local Provider
base_url: http://localhost:4000
models:
- id: local-model
name: Local Model
context: 128000
API Compatibility: Since the OpenAI API is not a standard, not all providers may work correctly with Raycast AI. It's recommended to check your provider's documentation.
Model Abilities: If abilities are specified incorrectly, the model may not work correctly in Raycast AI. Always refer to the provider's documentation.
YAML Format: The extension DOES NOT preserve comments and formatting where possible, but when manually editing the file, ensure the YAML syntax is correct.
MIT