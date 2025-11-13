StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Git

Full-fledged Git Client for managing local repositories
Overview

Git Client for Raycast

Manage your Git repositories from anywhere on your Mac.

Overview

Core Features

🚦 Control working tree status

  • List staged and unstaged files with their status (added, modified, deleted, conflicted, etc.)
  • View diff of files

Status View

🧰 Resolve merge/rebase conflicts

  • Pick per-segment resolution for merge conflicts

Merge Conflict

🔎 Search in commits and file history

  • Search commit by commit hash, author, message body, creation date, etc.
  • View commit history of a specific file

↪️ Checkout, cherry-pick, rebase, reset, revert, and merge on commit, branch, tag

  • Absolutely all the actions you need to change history

🌳 Manage branches, tags, and multiple remotes

  • Create, delete, and rename branches and tags
  • Set up multiple remotes

Branches

📦 Save and apply stashes and patches

Apply Stash

📥 Clone repositories from a URL in the background

  • Quickly clone multiple repositories from a URL over HTTPS or SSH in the background
  • Track cloning progress

Clone Repository

Extra Features

🔗 Issue Link Detection

Detect links based on markers in commit messages and the most common web page shortcuts of the remote host, such as:

  • file blame & history
  • pull requests
  • commit details and builds
  • tag release page
  • linked #issue
  • and more... Issue Link

💡 You can also set up custom rules to parse information from commit messages based on regex patterns and create links to specific issue trackers.

  1. Run command Configure URL Trackers to list all your URL tracker rules. Issue Link

  2. Run Add New Rule to add a new URL tracker rule and fill in the fields. Issue Link

  • Regex should include a capture group for the issue number
  • URL Template should contain the @key placeholder where the regex match should be inserted

  1. Open the Commits tab and run the Attached Links action to open a submenu with issue links found in commit messages. Issue Link{width="50%"}

  2. Profit 🎉

✨ Generate AI commit messages

Generate commit messages using AI based on the diff content of the staged changes.

Generate Commit Message

💡 You can also set up custom AI prompts with multiple presets for different styles of commit messages.

  1. Run the Manage AI Message Prompts command to list all existing AI prompt presets. AI Commit Message

  2. Create (⌘ + N) or duplicate (⌘ + D) an existing preset and edit it to your needs. AI Commit Message

  3. Run Generate Commit Message (or ⌘ + Shift + G) and pick your preset from the submenu. AI Commit Message

  4. Profit 🎉

🔄 Interactive rebase editor

Interactive Rebase Editor

Tips & Tricks

🎛️ Fast Navigation

Use ⌘ + N to quickly navigate between tabs (aka dropdown items) of the extension.

  • ⌘ + 1 to go to Status
  • ⌘ + 2 to go to Commits
  • ⌘ + 3 to go to Branches
  • ⌘ + 4 to go to Tags
  • ⌘ + 5 to go to Remotes
  • ⌘ + 6 to go to Stashes
  • ⌘ + 0 to go to Files

⚡ Quicklink for a specific repository

You can create a Quicklink to open a specific repository without needing to select it in the Manage Git Repositories list.

  1. Run command Manage Git Repositories to list all your repositories.
  2. Run Create Quicklink (or ⌘ + L) on the repository list item.
  3. Profit 🎉

⁉️ FAQ

Which environment variables are used when performing Git commands?

The extension loads:

  • All environment variables from your interactive Zsh shell.
  • SSH_AUTH_SOCK from launchctl to access the system SSH agent with already set up SSH keys.

🧑‍🚀 Future Features

  • AI Tools
  • More fluent commit search
  • Background fetching
  • Menu Bar Commands
  • Submodules support
  • Windows support
  • Manage Hooks
  • Manage Git Config

💸 Support for the development

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
