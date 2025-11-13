Git Client for Raycast

Manage your Git repositories from anywhere on your Mac.

Overview

Core Features

🚦 Control working tree status

List staged and unstaged files with their status (added, modified, deleted, conflicted, etc.)

View diff of files

🧰 Resolve merge/rebase conflicts

Pick per-segment resolution for merge conflicts

🔎 Search in commits and file history

Search commit by commit hash, author, message body, creation date, etc.

View commit history of a specific file

↪️ Checkout, cherry-pick, rebase, reset, revert, and merge on commit, branch, tag

Absolutely all the actions you need to change history

🌳 Manage branches, tags, and multiple remotes

Create, delete, and rename branches and tags

Set up multiple remotes

📦 Save and apply stashes and patches

📥 Clone repositories from a URL in the background

Quickly clone multiple repositories from a URL over HTTPS or SSH in the background

Track cloning progress

Extra Features

🔗 Issue Link Detection

Detect links based on markers in commit messages and the most common web page shortcuts of the remote host, such as:

file blame & history

pull requests

commit details and builds

tag release page

linked #issue

and more...

💡 You can also set up custom rules to parse information from commit messages based on regex patterns and create links to specific issue trackers.

Run command Configure URL Trackers to list all your URL tracker rules. Run Add New Rule to add a new URL tracker rule and fill in the fields.

Regex should include a capture group for the issue number

should include a capture group for the issue number URL Template should contain the @key placeholder where the regex match should be inserted

Open the Commits tab and run the Attached Links action to open a submenu with issue links found in commit messages. {width="50%"} Profit 🎉

✨ Generate AI commit messages

Generate commit messages using AI based on the diff content of the staged changes.

💡 You can also set up custom AI prompts with multiple presets for different styles of commit messages.

Run the Manage AI Message Prompts command to list all existing AI prompt presets. Create ( ⌘ + N ) or duplicate ( ⌘ + D ) an existing preset and edit it to your needs. Run Generate Commit Message (or ⌘ + Shift + G ) and pick your preset from the submenu. Profit 🎉

🔄 Interactive rebase editor

Tips & Tricks

🎛️ Fast Navigation

Use ⌘ + N to quickly navigate between tabs (aka dropdown items) of the extension.

⌘ + 1 to go to Status

to go to Status ⌘ + 2 to go to Commits

to go to Commits ⌘ + 3 to go to Branches

to go to Branches ⌘ + 4 to go to Tags

to go to Tags ⌘ + 5 to go to Remotes

to go to Remotes ⌘ + 6 to go to Stashes

to go to Stashes ⌘ + 0 to go to Files

⚡ Quicklink for a specific repository

You can create a Quicklink to open a specific repository without needing to select it in the Manage Git Repositories list.

Run command Manage Git Repositories to list all your repositories. Run Create Quicklink (or ⌘ + L ) on the repository list item. Profit 🎉

⁉️ FAQ

Which environment variables are used when performing Git commands?

The extension loads:

All environment variables from your interactive Zsh shell.

SSH_AUTH_SOCK from launchctl to access the system SSH agent with already set up SSH keys.

🧑‍🚀 Future Features

AI Tools

AI Tools More fluent commit search

More fluent commit search Background fetching

Background fetching Menu Bar Commands

Menu Bar Commands Submodules support

Submodules support Windows support

Windows support Manage Hooks

Manage Hooks Manage Git Config

💸 Support for the development