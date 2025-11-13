Manage your Git repositories from anywhere on your Mac.
Detect links based on markers in commit messages and the most common web page shortcuts of the remote host, such as:
#issue
💡 You can also set up custom rules to parse information from commit messages based on regex patterns and create links to specific issue trackers.
Run command
Configure URL Trackers to list all your URL tracker rules.
Run
Add New Rule to add a new URL tracker rule and fill in the fields.
Regex should include a capture group for the issue number
URL Template should contain the
@key placeholder where the regex match should be inserted
Open the
Commits tab and run the
Attached Links action to open a submenu with issue links found in commit messages.
{width="50%"}
Profit 🎉
Generate commit messages using AI based on the diff content of the staged changes.
💡 You can also set up custom AI prompts with multiple presets for different styles of commit messages.
Run the
Manage AI Message Prompts command to list all existing AI prompt presets.
Create (
⌘ + N) or duplicate (
⌘ + D) an existing preset and edit it to your needs.
Run
Generate Commit Message (or
⌘ + Shift + G) and pick your preset from the submenu.
Profit 🎉
Use
⌘ + N to quickly navigate between tabs (aka dropdown items) of the extension.
⌘ + 1 to go to Status
⌘ + 2 to go to Commits
⌘ + 3 to go to Branches
⌘ + 4 to go to Tags
⌘ + 5 to go to Remotes
⌘ + 6 to go to Stashes
⌘ + 0 to go to Files
You can create a Quicklink to open a specific repository without needing to select it in the
Manage Git Repositories list.
Manage Git Repositories to list all your repositories.
Create Quicklink (or
⌘ + L) on the repository list item.
Which environment variables are used when performing Git commands?
The extension loads:
SSH_AUTH_SOCK from
launchctl to access the system SSH agent with already set up SSH keys.