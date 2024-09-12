NL News Headlines

Description

This extension provides news headlines about the Netherlands from websites reporting in Dutch or English.

Features

Fetch news headlines from multiple Dutch and English sources

Switch between Dutch and English news sources

Filter news by source or view all headlines

Open news articles directly in the browser

Sources

The extension currently fetches news from the following sources:

English Sources

Dutch News IamExpat NL Times The Guardian - Netherlands

Dutch Sources

De Speld De Telegraaf De Volkskrant Het Parool NOS NRC NU.nl

Language Selection

You can choose your preferred language for news sources:

System Default: Uses your system language (Dutch if available, otherwise English)

Dutch: Shows only Dutch news sources

English: Shows only English news sources

To change the language, go to the extension settings in Raycast.