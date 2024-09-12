NL News Headlines
Description
This extension provides news headlines about the Netherlands from websites reporting in Dutch or English.
Features
- Fetch news headlines from multiple Dutch and English sources
- Switch between Dutch and English news sources
- Filter news by source or view all headlines
- Open news articles directly in the browser
Sources
The extension currently fetches news from the following sources:
English Sources
- Dutch News
- IamExpat
- NL Times
- The Guardian - Netherlands
Dutch Sources
- De Speld
- De Telegraaf
- De Volkskrant
- Het Parool
- NOS
- NRC
- NU.nl
Language Selection
You can choose your preferred language for news sources:
- System Default: Uses your system language (Dutch if available, otherwise English)
- Dutch: Shows only Dutch news sources
- English: Shows only English news sources
To change the language, go to the extension settings in Raycast.