NL News Headlines

Provides news headlines about the Netherlands from websites reporting in Dutch or English
AvatarErnest Ojeh
Overview

NL News Headlines

Description

This extension provides news headlines about the Netherlands from websites reporting in Dutch or English.

Features

  • Fetch news headlines from multiple Dutch and English sources
  • Switch between Dutch and English news sources
  • Filter news by source or view all headlines
  • Open news articles directly in the browser

Sources

The extension currently fetches news from the following sources:

English Sources

  1. Dutch News
  2. IamExpat
  3. NL Times
  4. The Guardian - Netherlands

Dutch Sources

  1. De Speld
  2. De Telegraaf
  3. De Volkskrant
  4. Het Parool
  5. NOS
  6. NRC
  7. NU.nl

Language Selection

You can choose your preferred language for news sources:

  • System Default: Uses your system language (Dutch if available, otherwise English)
  • Dutch: Shows only Dutch news sources
  • English: Shows only English news sources

To change the language, go to the extension settings in Raycast.

