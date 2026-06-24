Use AimeFlux from Raycast for the day-to-day workflows that fit a launcher well: dictation control, quick text processing, history access, mode inspection, replacement management, watch-folder inspection, and community package browsing.
This extension is intentionally focused on regular usage instead of setup or maintenance tasks.
aimeflux must be installed and available on your shell
PATH
AimeFlux.app must be running for:
Start Dictation
Starts dictation with an optional mode and optional LLM cleanup. Closes Raycast on success.
Stop Dictation
Stops the active dictation session immediately. Closes Raycast on success.
Process Text
Processes inline text with an optional mode and optional LLM cleanup.
Browse History
Opens the latest 20 history items by default. Includes inline mode filtering, a dedicated filter form, paste and copy actions, and reprocessing for a selected item.
Copy Latest History Item
Fetches the latest history item and copies its text.
Paste Latest History Item
Fetches the latest history item and pastes its text into the frontmost application.
Import Text into History
Imports inline text into AimeFlux history, with an optional mode.
Show Mode
Shows mode prompt, vocabulary, replacements, and core metadata such as language and translation behavior.
Show Current Mode
Shows the active manual mode and lets you jump into changing it.
Set Current Mode
Changes the active manual mode by name or ID.
List Installed Models
Browses installed Whisper models and allows deletion for models that are not the current model and are not referenced by watch folders.
List Replacements
Browses configured replacements and supports in-context removal.
Add Replacement
Adds a global or mode-specific replacement.
List Watch Folders
Browses configured watch folders, shows folder settings, and lets you process a selected folder immediately.
List Rule Packages
Browses installed community rule packages and lets you enable or disable them.
List Mode Packages
Browses installed community mode packages and shows their prompts, metadata, and mode details.
aimeflux through your login shell instead of trusting Raycast's default
PATH.
Import Text into History handles transient SQLite lock cases. If AimeFlux reports
SQLITE_BUSY but the item still lands in history, the extension treats that as success.
These flows are intentionally left out of the Raycast surface:
npm install
npm run dev
Production build:
npm run build