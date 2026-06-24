AimeFlux for Raycast

Use AimeFlux from Raycast for the day-to-day workflows that fit a launcher well: dictation control, quick text processing, history access, mode inspection, replacement management, watch-folder inspection, and community package browsing.

This extension is intentionally focused on regular usage instead of setup or maintenance tasks.

Requirements

aimeflux must be installed and available on your shell PATH

must be installed and available on your shell the extension assumes AimeFlux uses its default config path

AimeFlux.app must be running for: dictation LLM-enabled text processing

must be running for:

Commands

Start Dictation Starts dictation with an optional mode and optional LLM cleanup. Closes Raycast on success.

Stop Dictation Stops the active dictation session immediately. Closes Raycast on success.

Process Text Processes inline text with an optional mode and optional LLM cleanup.

Browse History Opens the latest 20 history items by default. Includes inline mode filtering, a dedicated filter form, paste and copy actions, and reprocessing for a selected item.

Copy Latest History Item Fetches the latest history item and copies its text.

Paste Latest History Item Fetches the latest history item and pastes its text into the frontmost application.

Import Text into History Imports inline text into AimeFlux history, with an optional mode.

Show Mode Shows mode prompt, vocabulary, replacements, and core metadata such as language and translation behavior.

Show Current Mode Shows the active manual mode and lets you jump into changing it.

Set Current Mode Changes the active manual mode by name or ID.

List Installed Models Browses installed Whisper models and allows deletion for models that are not the current model and are not referenced by watch folders.

List Replacements Browses configured replacements and supports in-context removal.

Add Replacement Adds a global or mode-specific replacement.

List Watch Folders Browses configured watch folders, shows folder settings, and lets you process a selected folder immediately.

List Rule Packages Browses installed community rule packages and lets you enable or disable them.

List Mode Packages Browses installed community mode packages and shows their prompts, metadata, and mode details.

Notes

The extension resolves aimeflux through your login shell instead of trusting Raycast's default PATH .

through your login shell instead of trusting Raycast's default . History mode filtering from the search bar triggers a fresh CLI fetch and keeps the currently selected history filter state.

Import Text into History handles transient SQLite lock cases. If AimeFlux reports SQLITE_BUSY but the item still lands in history, the extension treats that as success.

handles transient SQLite lock cases. If AimeFlux reports but the item still lands in history, the extension treats that as success. Result screens focus on the actual output instead of the raw CLI command.

Not Included

These flows are intentionally left out of the Raycast surface:

licensing commands

manual config repair and migration flows

raw fallback command execution

model download or install flows

watch-folder creation flows

Development

npm install npm run dev

Production build: