WinGet

Search, install, and upgrade Windows packages directly from Raycast using Windows Package Manager (winget).

Requirements

Windows 10 (1903 or later) or Windows 11

Windows Package Manager (winget) installed

Winget comes pre-installed on Windows 11 and recent Windows 10 builds. If it is not available on your system, install it from the Microsoft Store or via the GitHub releases page.

Commands

Command Description Search Packages Search the winget repository and install packages Installed Packages List all installed packages; upgrade or uninstall them Upgrade Packages View outdated packages and upgrade one or all at once

Preferences

Winget Executable Path

By default the extension calls winget from your system PATH . If Raycast cannot find winget, enter the full path to the executable here.

Common locations:

C:\Users\<you>\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\winget.exe

C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.DesktopAppInstaller_*\winget.exe

Leave this field empty to use the system default.

Run in Background (Install / Upgrade)

When enabled, Raycast closes immediately after starting an install or upgrade. The operation continues in the background and a notification appears when it finishes. When disabled (default), Raycast stays open and shows a progress toast.