Control Monocle 3.0 for macOS directly from Raycast.
Monocle is a noise-cancelling app for your screen with cursor shake detection.
|Command
|Description
|Toggle Overlay
|Turn the Monocle overlay on or off
|Toggle Focus Mode
|Switch between Ambient and Deep mode
|Toggle App Exclusion
|Include or exclude current app from overlay
|Command
|Description
|Turn Overlay On
|Enable the overlay
|Turn Overlay Off
|Disable the overlay
|Ambient Mode
|Set focus mode to gradient
|Deep Focus Mode
|Set focus mode to fullscreen
|Exclude Current App
|Add app to ignore list
|Include Current App
|Remove app from ignore list