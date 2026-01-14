StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Monocle

Extension to control Monocle 3.0 for macOS Noise-cancelling for your  screen now with cursor shake
AvatarEmilio Sánchez
Overview

Monocle

Control Monocle 3.0 for macOS directly from Raycast.

Monocle is a noise-cancelling app for your screen with cursor shake detection.

Commands

Default Commands (enabled on install)

CommandDescription
Toggle OverlayTurn the Monocle overlay on or off
Toggle Focus ModeSwitch between Ambient and Deep mode
Toggle App ExclusionInclude or exclude current app from overlay

Additional Commands (enable in settings)

CommandDescription
Turn Overlay OnEnable the overlay
Turn Overlay OffDisable the overlay
Ambient ModeSet focus mode to gradient
Deep Focus ModeSet focus mode to fullscreen
Exclude Current AppAdd app to ignore list
Include Current AppRemove app from ignore list

Requirements

  • Monocle must be installed and running
Compatibility
  • macOS
