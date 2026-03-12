Sadaqah Box Raycast Extension

Track Your Charity & Sadaqah Contributions Raycast extension for tracking your charitable giving (Sadaqah) with multi-currency support and gold value conversion.

Demo

Features

📦 Box Management

Create Boxes : Organize your sadaqahs into different boxes (e.g., "Ramadan Charity", "Daily Sadaqah")

: Organize your sadaqahs into different boxes (e.g., "Ramadan Charity", "Daily Sadaqah") Track Progress : Monitor total value, count, and currency breakdown for each box

: Monitor total value, count, and currency breakdown for each box Multi-Currency Support: Handle donations in different currencies with automatic conversion tracking

⚡ Quick Actions

Presets : Define preset amounts for quick donation recording (e.g., "Daily Sadaqah - 0.1g Gold")

: Define preset amounts for quick donation recording (e.g., "Daily Sadaqah - 0.1g Gold") Keyboard Shortcuts : ⌘⇧1-5 for quick preset access

: for quick preset access Default Preset: Set a preset as default for one-click adding

📊 Statistics & Reporting

Dashboard Overview : Total boxes, sadaqahs, and value across all boxes

: Total boxes, sadaqahs, and value across all boxes Collection Receipts : Generate beautiful markdown receipts when emptying boxes

: Generate beautiful markdown receipts when emptying boxes Historical Data: Track all collections and their values over time

🔐 Security & Performance

Input Validation : All inputs validated with Zod schemas

: All inputs validated with Zod schemas Request Timeouts : 30-second timeout with retry logic

: 30-second timeout with retry logic API Response Caching : Intelligent caching to reduce API calls

: Intelligent caching to reduce API calls Secure Error Handling : User-friendly error messages without exposing internals

: User-friendly error messages without exposing internals Cryptographically Secure IDs: Using crypto.randomUUID() for ID generation

Installation

Prerequisites

Raycast installed on macOS

Node.js 18+ and npm

Access to a SadaqahBox API instance

Setup

Clone this repository:

git clone <repository-url> cd sadaqahbox-raycast

Install dependencies:

npm install

Configure the extension in Raycast: Open Raycast Preferences

Go to Extensions → Sadaqah Box

Set the following preferences: API Host : Your SadaqahBox API URL (e.g., https://api.yourdomain.com ) API Key : Your Better Auth API key

Build and install:

npm run build

Configuration

Extension Preferences

Setting Description Required API Host Base URL of your SadaqahBox API Yes API Key Better Auth API key for authentication Yes

Getting an API Key

Log in to your SadaqahBox web application Navigate to Settings → API Keys Generate a new API key Copy the key and paste it into Raycast preferences

Commands

Dashboard

Command: Dashboard

Main interface for managing your sadaqah boxes:

View all boxes with their statistics

Quick add using presets (⌘⇧1-5)

Open box details

Collect/empty boxes

Delete boxes

Manage Presets

Command: Manage Presets

Configure quick-add presets:

Create preset amounts with names and currencies

Set default preset for one-click adding

Reorder presets (⌘⇧↑/↓)

Delete unused presets

Architecture

src/ ├── api/ │ ├── client.ts # Base HTTP client with timeout & retry │ ├── index.ts # API endpoint functions │ └── cached.ts # Cached API wrappers ├── constants/ │ └── index.ts # App constants & configuration ├── utils/ │ ├── cache.ts # Raycast Cache utilities │ ├── error-handler.ts # Error categorization & sanitization │ ├── security.ts # Secure ID generation │ └── type-guards.ts # Runtime type checking ├── validation/ │ └── schemas.ts # Zod validation schemas ├── data/ │ ├── quotes.json # Quranic verses & Hadith on sadaqah │ └── quotes.ts # Quote types & utilities ├── services/ │ └── quote-service.ts # Random quote generation ├── dashboard.tsx # Main dashboard command ├── box-detail.tsx # Box detail view ├── create-box.tsx # Create box form ├── edit-box.tsx # Edit box form ├── add-sadaqah.tsx # Add sadaqah form ├── manage-presets.tsx # Preset management ├── collection-detail.tsx # Collection receipt view ├── presets-storage.ts # LocalStorage for presets ├── auth-client.ts # Better Auth client setup └── types.ts # TypeScript type definitions

API Integration

The extension communicates with a SadaqahBox backend API. All API calls include:

Authentication : API key via x-api-key header

: API key via header Timeout Protection : 30-second request timeout with AbortController

: 30-second request timeout with AbortController Retry Logic : Automatic retry on timeout errors

: Automatic retry on timeout errors Response Caching: Intelligent caching to minimize API calls

Cache Strategy

Endpoint Cache TTL Invalidation List Boxes 5 minutes On create/update/delete Get Box 5 minutes On update/delete Stats 2 minutes On any mutation Currencies 1 hour On currency changes Currency Types 1 hour On type changes Sadaqahs No cache Real-time data Collections No cache Real-time data

Development

Available Scripts

# Development mode with hot reload npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Run linting npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint # Publish to Raycast Store npm run publish

Project Structure

Components : Each command is a separate React component

: Each command is a separate React component API Layer : Modular API functions with separation of concerns

: Modular API functions with separation of concerns Utilities : Shared utilities for caching, errors, and security

: Shared utilities for caching, errors, and security Validation: Centralized Zod schemas for input validation

Adding New Features

New API Endpoint: Add to src/api/index.ts and wrap in src/api/cached.ts New Form: Use validation/schemas.ts for validation New Command: Create component in src/ and register in package.json

Security Considerations

Input Validation

All user inputs are validated using Zod schemas:

String length limits

Numeric range validation

Required field checking

Type coercion with validation

Error Handling

Raw errors are logged internally

User-facing messages are sanitized

Error categorization (network, timeout, auth, etc.)

ID Generation

Cryptographically secure UUID generation

No predictable IDs from timestamps

Data Sanitization

Input sanitization to prevent XSS

URL validation for API endpoints

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

"API Key is not configured"

Check Raycast preferences for the extension

Ensure API key is copied correctly

"Request timed out"

Check internet connection

Verify API host URL is correct

API server may be slow/unresponsive

"Failed to load data"

Verify API key has correct permissions

Check API server is running

Look at Raycast logs for details

Debug Mode

To see detailed error logs:

Open Raycast Run "Toggle Debug Mode" command Reproduce the issue Check Raycast logs

Contributing

Fork the repository Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add amazing feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details

Acknowledgments

Quranic verses and Hadith provided for inspiration

Built with Raycast API

Authentication powered by Better Auth

May your sadaqah be accepted 🤲