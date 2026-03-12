Sadaqah Box Raycast Extension
Track Your Charity & Sadaqah Contributions
Raycast extension for tracking your charitable giving (Sadaqah) with multi-currency support and gold value conversion.
Demo
Features
📦 Box Management
- Create Boxes: Organize your sadaqahs into different boxes (e.g., "Ramadan Charity", "Daily Sadaqah")
- Track Progress: Monitor total value, count, and currency breakdown for each box
- Multi-Currency Support: Handle donations in different currencies with automatic conversion tracking
⚡ Quick Actions
- Presets: Define preset amounts for quick donation recording (e.g., "Daily Sadaqah - 0.1g Gold")
- Keyboard Shortcuts:
⌘⇧1-5 for quick preset access
- Default Preset: Set a preset as default for one-click adding
📊 Statistics & Reporting
- Dashboard Overview: Total boxes, sadaqahs, and value across all boxes
- Collection Receipts: Generate beautiful markdown receipts when emptying boxes
- Historical Data: Track all collections and their values over time
🔐 Security & Performance
- Input Validation: All inputs validated with Zod schemas
- Request Timeouts: 30-second timeout with retry logic
- API Response Caching: Intelligent caching to reduce API calls
- Secure Error Handling: User-friendly error messages without exposing internals
- Cryptographically Secure IDs: Using
crypto.randomUUID() for ID generation
Installation
Prerequisites
- Raycast installed on macOS
- Node.js 18+ and npm
- Access to a SadaqahBox API instance
Setup
- Clone this repository:
git clone <repository-url>
cd sadaqahbox-raycast
- Install dependencies:
npm install
-
Configure the extension in Raycast:
- Open Raycast Preferences
- Go to Extensions → Sadaqah Box
- Set the following preferences:
- API Host: Your SadaqahBox API URL (e.g.,
https://api.yourdomain.com)
- API Key: Your Better Auth API key
-
Build and install:
npm run build
Configuration
Extension Preferences
|Setting
|Description
|Required
|API Host
|Base URL of your SadaqahBox API
|Yes
|API Key
|Better Auth API key for authentication
|Yes
Getting an API Key
- Log in to your SadaqahBox web application
- Navigate to Settings → API Keys
- Generate a new API key
- Copy the key and paste it into Raycast preferences
Commands
Dashboard
Command:
Dashboard
Main interface for managing your sadaqah boxes:
- View all boxes with their statistics
- Quick add using presets (⌘⇧1-5)
- Open box details
- Collect/empty boxes
- Delete boxes
Manage Presets
Command:
Manage Presets
Configure quick-add presets:
- Create preset amounts with names and currencies
- Set default preset for one-click adding
- Reorder presets (⌘⇧↑/↓)
- Delete unused presets
Architecture
src/
├── api/
│ ├── client.ts # Base HTTP client with timeout & retry
│ ├── index.ts # API endpoint functions
│ └── cached.ts # Cached API wrappers
├── constants/
│ └── index.ts # App constants & configuration
├── utils/
│ ├── cache.ts # Raycast Cache utilities
│ ├── error-handler.ts # Error categorization & sanitization
│ ├── security.ts # Secure ID generation
│ └── type-guards.ts # Runtime type checking
├── validation/
│ └── schemas.ts # Zod validation schemas
├── data/
│ ├── quotes.json # Quranic verses & Hadith on sadaqah
│ └── quotes.ts # Quote types & utilities
├── services/
│ └── quote-service.ts # Random quote generation
├── dashboard.tsx # Main dashboard command
├── box-detail.tsx # Box detail view
├── create-box.tsx # Create box form
├── edit-box.tsx # Edit box form
├── add-sadaqah.tsx # Add sadaqah form
├── manage-presets.tsx # Preset management
├── collection-detail.tsx # Collection receipt view
├── presets-storage.ts # LocalStorage for presets
├── auth-client.ts # Better Auth client setup
└── types.ts # TypeScript type definitions
API Integration
The extension communicates with a SadaqahBox backend API. All API calls include:
- Authentication: API key via
x-api-key header
- Timeout Protection: 30-second request timeout with AbortController
- Retry Logic: Automatic retry on timeout errors
- Response Caching: Intelligent caching to minimize API calls
Cache Strategy
|Endpoint
|Cache TTL
|Invalidation
|List Boxes
|5 minutes
|On create/update/delete
|Get Box
|5 minutes
|On update/delete
|Stats
|2 minutes
|On any mutation
|Currencies
|1 hour
|On currency changes
|Currency Types
|1 hour
|On type changes
|Sadaqahs
|No cache
|Real-time data
|Collections
|No cache
|Real-time data
Development
Available Scripts
# Development mode with hot reload
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Run linting
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
# Publish to Raycast Store
npm run publish
Project Structure
- Components: Each command is a separate React component
- API Layer: Modular API functions with separation of concerns
- Utilities: Shared utilities for caching, errors, and security
- Validation: Centralized Zod schemas for input validation
Adding New Features
- New API Endpoint: Add to
src/api/index.ts and wrap in
src/api/cached.ts
- New Form: Use
validation/schemas.ts for validation
- New Command: Create component in
src/ and register in
package.json
Security Considerations
Input Validation
All user inputs are validated using Zod schemas:
- String length limits
- Numeric range validation
- Required field checking
- Type coercion with validation
Error Handling
- Raw errors are logged internally
- User-facing messages are sanitized
- Error categorization (network, timeout, auth, etc.)
ID Generation
- Cryptographically secure UUID generation
- No predictable IDs from timestamps
Data Sanitization
- Input sanitization to prevent XSS
- URL validation for API endpoints
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
"API Key is not configured"
- Check Raycast preferences for the extension
- Ensure API key is copied correctly
"Request timed out"
- Check internet connection
- Verify API host URL is correct
- API server may be slow/unresponsive
"Failed to load data"
- Verify API key has correct permissions
- Check API server is running
- Look at Raycast logs for details
Debug Mode
To see detailed error logs:
- Open Raycast
- Run "Toggle Debug Mode" command
- Reproduce the issue
- Check Raycast logs
Contributing
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch (
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
- Open a Pull Request
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details
Acknowledgments
- Quranic verses and Hadith provided for inspiration
- Built with Raycast API
- Authentication powered by Better Auth
May your sadaqah be accepted 🤲