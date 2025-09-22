Webbites Raycast Extension
A Raycast extension for searching and managing your WebBites.io bookmarks.
You will first need to create an account by going to WebBites.io, and then come back to login with your account.
Features
- Search your WebBites bookmarks
- Save URLs and text notes to WebBites
- Dual view modes (grid and list)
- Authentication with WebBites account
Setup
- Install the extension
- Configure your WebBites credentials in extension preferences:
- Email and password for your WebBites account
Usage
- Use the "Webbites" command to search your bookmarks
- Use the "Save to Webbites" command to save URLs or text notes