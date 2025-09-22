StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

WebBites

Search your WebBites.io bookmarks
ER
Elias Ruiz Monserrat
New
Install Extension
Overview

Webbites Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for searching and managing your WebBites.io bookmarks.

You will first need to create an account by going to WebBites.io, and then come back to login with your account.

Features

  • Search your WebBites bookmarks
  • Save URLs and text notes to WebBites
  • Dual view modes (grid and list)
  • Authentication with WebBites account

Setup

  1. Install the extension
  2. Configure your WebBites credentials in extension preferences:
    • Email and password for your WebBites account

Usage

  • Use the "Webbites" command to search your bookmarks
  • Use the "Save to Webbites" command to save URLs or text notes
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.