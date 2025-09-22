Webbites Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for searching and managing your WebBites.io bookmarks.

You will first need to create an account by going to WebBites.io, and then come back to login with your account.

Features

Search your WebBites bookmarks

Save URLs and text notes to WebBites

Dual view modes (grid and list)

Authentication with WebBites account

Setup

Install the extension Configure your WebBites credentials in extension preferences: Email and password for your WebBites account

Usage