Claude Session Bookmarks

Save your Claude Code session links and reopen them in one keystroke — instead of keeping a pile of claude.ai/code browser tabs open just to find your way back to a session.

Commands

Add Session — paste a session URL (and an optional label and repo) to save it.

— paste a session URL (and an optional label and repo) to save it. Browse Sessions — search your saved sessions, open them in the browser, edit, or remove them.

Where do session links come from?

When you run Claude Code with Remote Control ( claude --remote-control or /remote-control ), it prints a session URL like https://claude.ai/code/session_… (also available as a QR code, and in the session list at claude.ai/code). Copy that link and add it here.

Notes

This extension stores your links locally in Raycast. It does not sign in to Claude or read any session status — opening a link relies on your browser being signed in to claude.ai.

Removing a saved session only deletes the local bookmark; it does not affect the Claude session itself.

Want live status (idle / working / waiting on you) across machines instead of static bookmarks? See the companion personal tool claude-remote-sessions. It isn't on the Store because it relies on an internal Anthropic API.

Run it locally

Prerequisites

macOS with Raycast installed.

with Raycast installed. Node.js 18+ and npm.

Build and install

git clone https://github.com/eaescob/claude-session-bookmarks.git cd claude-session-bookmarks npm install npm run dev # builds and loads the extension into Raycast (keep running for hot-reload)

Then open Raycast and run Add Session / Browse Sessions. The extension stays installed after you stop the dev server.

Other scripts