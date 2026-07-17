Save your Claude Code session links and reopen them in one keystroke — instead of keeping a pile of
claude.ai/code browser tabs open just to find your way back to a session.
When you run Claude Code with Remote Control (
claude --remote-control or
/remote-control), it prints a session URL like
https://claude.ai/code/session_… (also available as a QR code, and in the session list at claude.ai/code). Copy that link and add it here.
git clone https://github.com/eaescob/claude-session-bookmarks.git
cd claude-session-bookmarks
npm install
npm run dev # builds and loads the extension into Raycast (keep running for hot-reload)
Then open Raycast and run Add Session / Browse Sessions. The extension stays installed after you stop the dev server.
npm run build # type-check + production build
npm run lint # ESLint + Prettier + manifest checks
npm run fix-lint # auto-fix formatting
node scripts/generate-icon.mjs # regenerate assets/command-icon.png