Raycast Rsync Extension

A Raycast extension for transferring files between local and remote servers using rsync with SSH config integration.

Features

Upload files from local system to remote servers

Download files from remote servers to local system

Automatic SSH config parsing from ~/.ssh/config

Support for recursive directory transfers

User-friendly interface with searchable host list

Installation

Clone this repository Run npm install to install dependencies Run npm run dev to start development mode

Usage

Upload Files

Open Raycast and search for "Upload Files via Rsync" Select a host from your SSH config Choose local files to upload Enter the remote destination path Confirm to start the transfer

Download Files

Open Raycast and search for "Download Files via Rsync" Select a host from your SSH config Enter the remote file path Choose local destination directory Confirm to start the transfer

Requirements

SSH config file at ~/.ssh/config with configured hosts

SSH access to remote servers

rsync installed (usually pre-installed on macOS and Linux)

Raycast installed

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint # Run tests npm run test # Run tests in watch mode npm run test :watch

Testing

The project includes comprehensive test coverage using Vitest:

Unit tests for utilities (SSH config parsing, validation, rsync command building)

Component tests for UI components

E2E tests for upload and download workflows

Run tests with npm run test or use npm run test:watch for development.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.