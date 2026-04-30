Magic Ingest
Fast, background photo & video ingest from memory cards — built for photographers who want to get shooting, not waiting.
Features
- Instant card detection — Automatically finds SD cards, CFexpress, and USB drives
- Date filtering — Pick which shoot days to import (scanned in under a second)
- Star rating filter — Import only rated images (via EXIF metadata)
- Background ingest — Runs independently of Raycast. Press Escape and keep working.
- Multiple concurrent jobs — Run up to 3 ingests in parallel; view and manage them from the Ingest Status screen
- SHA-256 verification — Optional checksum verification for every copied file
- Smart collision handling — Resolves filename conflicts across multiple cards
- File renaming — Prefix files with your folder name for easy organization
- Photo Mechanic integration — Opens your destination folder in PM6 when done
- Auto-eject — Safely ejects cards after ingest completes
- Duplicate skipping — Won't re-copy files already in the destination; hash-verifies on filename collision so reformatted-card filename resets don't silently overwrite
- Sidecar-aware — XMP sidecars follow their parent media files
Requirements
- macOS (uses native
diskutil,
rsync, and notification APIs)
- ExifTool — Required for star rating filtering. Install via Homebrew:
If you don't use star rating filtering, ExifTool is not needed.
brew install exiftool
Supported Formats
Images: CR2, CR3, ARW, NEF, DNG, JPG, JPEG, HEIC
Video: MP4, MOV, MXF
Sidecars: XMP
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Magic Ingest
|Open the ingest form — select cards, dates, and options
|Ingest Status
|View all running and recently-finished ingest jobs; start new ingests
How It Works
- Insert your memory card
- Open Magic Ingest from Raycast
- Select source card(s), destination, and date range
- Hit submit — ingest runs in the background
- Start another ingest immediately, or check progress via Ingest Status
- Get a notification when done