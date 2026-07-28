UploadKit for Raycast

Upload an image to UploadKit without leaving Raycast. The extension uses UploadKit's secure presigned upload flow and automatically copies the resulting CDN URL.

Setup

Open the UploadKit dashboard. Select a project and open Settings → API Keys. Create a live API key and copy it. Open Raycast Settings → Extensions → UploadKit and paste the key into UploadKit API Key.

The key is stored as a Raycast password preference and is only sent to api.uploadkit.dev . File bytes upload directly to the presigned storage URL; the API key is never sent to storage.

Use

Run Upload Image in Raycast. Choose a PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, AVIF, SVG, HEIC, BMP, or TIFF image. Press ⌘ ↵ .

When the upload completes, the CDN URL is copied to the clipboard. The result screen also lets you copy the URL again or open the image in your browser.

Development

npm install npm run dev

Validation: