Upload an image to UploadKit without leaving Raycast. The extension uses UploadKit's secure presigned upload flow and automatically copies the resulting CDN URL.
The key is stored as a Raycast password preference and is only sent to
api.uploadkit.dev. File bytes upload directly to the presigned storage URL; the API key is never sent to storage.
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When the upload completes, the CDN URL is copied to the clipboard. The result screen also lets you copy the URL again or open the image in your browser.
npm install
npm run dev
Validation:
npm run typecheck
npm run lint
npm run build