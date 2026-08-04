Schwab Portfolio (Raycast Extension)
View your Charles Schwab brokerage accounts, positions, and charts directly in Raycast.
Charts are rendered locally; no account data ever leaves your machine except to Schwab's API.
Commands
- View Portfolio: Accounts, balances, positions, and charts
- Ticker Lookup: Search by stock/ETF symbol or company name
- Market Overview: Major indexes and top S&P 500 gainers and losers
- Watchlist: Track a local list of symbols without holding them
- Recent Orders: Orders placed across your accounts in the last 30 days (read-only)
- Portfolio Menu Bar: Quick summary in the menu bar (refreshes every 5 minutes)
Ask AI
The extension ships AI tools, so in Raycast AI chat you can
@schwab-portfolio and ask things like
"how is my portfolio doing today?", "what's AAPL trading at?", or "what are the biggest movers?".
All tools are read-only — the AI can never place trades or move money.
Setup
1. Create a Schwab developer app (one-time, free)
The extension talks directly to Schwab's official API, so you need your own API credentials:
- Go to developer.schwab.com and sign up for a developer
account (this is separate from your brokerage login).
- Create an app using the Trader API — Individual product (includes both Accounts &
Trading and Market Data).
- Set the app's Callback URL to exactly:
https://raycast.com/redirect?packageName=Extension
- Wait for the app status to become Ready For Use — Schwab approval can take a few days.
- Open your app's page: the App Key (Client ID) and Secret are shown there.
2. Configure the extension
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Start the extension in Raycast:
npm run dev
- Open the extension preferences in Raycast:
- Schwab App Key / Secret: Paste the values from your app's page on developer.schwab.com
- Account Aliases (JSON) (optional): Override account labels shown in Raycast, e.g.:
-
{"12345678":"Roth","23456789":"Taxable"}
- Run any command — the first one opens Schwab's login page in your browser to authorize
read-only access. You'll be asked to re-authenticate about every 7 days (Schwab's refresh
tokens expire; that's a Schwab limit, not an extension bug).
Development
- Run in dev mode:
npm run dev
- Build:
npm run build
- Lint:
npm run lint
Disclaimer
This project is not affiliated with or endorsed by Charles Schwab. Use at your own risk.
License
MIT — see
LICENSE.