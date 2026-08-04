Schwab Portfolio (Raycast Extension)

View your Charles Schwab brokerage accounts, positions, and charts directly in Raycast.

Charts are rendered locally; no account data ever leaves your machine except to Schwab's API.

Commands

View Portfolio : Accounts, balances, positions, and charts

: Accounts, balances, positions, and charts Ticker Lookup : Search by stock/ETF symbol or company name

: Search by stock/ETF symbol or company name Market Overview : Major indexes and top S&P 500 gainers and losers

: Major indexes and top S&P 500 gainers and losers Watchlist : Track a local list of symbols without holding them

: Track a local list of symbols without holding them Recent Orders : Orders placed across your accounts in the last 30 days (read-only)

: Orders placed across your accounts in the last 30 days (read-only) Portfolio Menu Bar: Quick summary in the menu bar (refreshes every 5 minutes)

Ask AI

The extension ships AI tools, so in Raycast AI chat you can @schwab-portfolio and ask things like "how is my portfolio doing today?", "what's AAPL trading at?", or "what are the biggest movers?". All tools are read-only — the AI can never place trades or move money.

Setup

1. Create a Schwab developer app (one-time, free)

The extension talks directly to Schwab's official API, so you need your own API credentials:

Go to developer.schwab.com and sign up for a developer account (this is separate from your brokerage login). Create an app using the Trader API — Individual product (includes both Accounts & Trading and Market Data). Set the app's Callback URL to exactly: https://raycast.com/redirect?packageName=Extension Wait for the app status to become Ready For Use — Schwab approval can take a few days. Open your app's page: the App Key (Client ID) and Secret are shown there.

2. Configure the extension

Install dependencies: npm install Start the extension in Raycast: npm run dev Open the extension preferences in Raycast: Schwab App Key / Secret : Paste the values from your app's page on developer.schwab.com

: Paste the values from your app's page on developer.schwab.com Account Aliases (JSON) (optional): Override account labels shown in Raycast, e.g.: {"12345678":"Roth","23456789":"Taxable"}

(optional): Override account labels shown in Raycast, e.g.: Run any command — the first one opens Schwab's login page in your browser to authorize read-only access. You'll be asked to re-authenticate about every 7 days (Schwab's refresh tokens expire; that's a Schwab limit, not an extension bug).

Development

Run in dev mode: npm run dev

Build: npm run build

Lint: npm run lint

Disclaimer

This project is not affiliated with or endorsed by Charles Schwab. Use at your own risk.

License