Kesha Voice Kit - Raycast extension

Offline microphone dictation for Raycast, powered by the Kesha Voice Kit CLI. Recording and transcription stay local; no API keys, no cloud roundtrips.

Commands

Dictate to Clipboard

Starts recording from the default microphone, stops when you press Stop and Transcribe or when the configured time limit is reached, then transcribes locally and copies the transcript to the clipboard.

Prerequisites

Install a Kesha Voice Kit release whose engine supports kesha record , then fetch the local engine + ASR models:

bun add -g @drakulavich/kesha-voice-kit@latest kesha install

Verify the installed engine before using the extension:

kesha record -- help

macOS may ask for microphone permission the first time the command records audio. Grant access to Raycast when prompted.

Preferences

Preference Default When to set kesha binary path empty (auto-detect) If kesha is installed somewhere Raycast cannot find. Max recording seconds 300 If you want shorter or longer dictation sessions.

Source and contributions

The extension source lives alongside the main CLI at https://github.com/drakulavich/kesha-voice-kit/tree/main/raycast. Issues and feature requests go in the main repo's issue tracker.