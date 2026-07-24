Offline microphone dictation for Raycast, powered by the Kesha Voice Kit CLI. Recording and transcription stay local; no API keys, no cloud roundtrips.
Starts recording from the default microphone, stops when you press Stop and Transcribe or when the configured time limit is reached, then transcribes locally and copies the transcript to the clipboard.
Install a Kesha Voice Kit release whose engine supports
kesha record, then fetch the local engine + ASR models:
bun add -g @drakulavich/kesha-voice-kit@latest
kesha install
Verify the installed engine before using the extension:
kesha record --help
macOS may ask for microphone permission the first time the command records audio. Grant access to Raycast when prompted.
|Preference
|Default
|When to set
kesha binary path
|empty (auto-detect)
|If
kesha is installed somewhere Raycast cannot find.
|Max recording seconds
300
|If you want shorter or longer dictation sessions.
The extension source lives alongside the main CLI at https://github.com/drakulavich/kesha-voice-kit/tree/main/raycast. Issues and feature requests go in the main repo's issue tracker.