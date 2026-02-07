xiaohe search

Quickly query the pinyin and shape encoding of a single Chinese character using Xiao He double pinyin method. This extension allows you to quickly view the phonetic-shape encoding of Xiaohe for a single Chinese character. And can use AI models to query expanded information There are three modes for extending text acquisition:

Get the text currently selected on your screen Get a single text in your clipboard Manually enter a single Chinese character to query Extensions can also be automatically selected in order (depending on your settings), and you can also specify that only a certain word extraction method is used for queries.

The extension can display the full spelling, tones, radicals, stroke order and explanations of the text. The coding part is explained using Xiaohe's official rules, and warnings are issued following the official "avoid all codes" principle.

Some other information: I am not a professional developer. This extension is my first work. It took me a long time. If you encounter any problems during use, please contact me and I will try to fix it as soon as possible.