Marble
Marble is a modern headless CMS for blogs and content-driven websites — simple API, built-in SEO, and a beautiful editor.
This extension lets you manage your Marble workspace directly from Raycast:
- Posts — Browse, search, create, edit, and delete posts. Filter by published or draft status, view full markdown content with metadata sidebar, and manage categories, tags, and authors per post.
- Authors — Browse, create, edit, and delete authors with bio, role, and social links.
- Categories — Browse, create, edit, and delete content categories.
- Tags — Browse, create, edit, and delete tags.
All forms auto-generate slugs from titles and validate input before submission.
Setup
- Get your API key from the Marble dashboard
- Open any Marble command in Raycast
- Enter your API key when prompted
Write operations (create, update, delete) require a private API key. Public keys are read-only.