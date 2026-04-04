Marble

Marble is a modern headless CMS for blogs and content-driven websites — simple API, built-in SEO, and a beautiful editor.

This extension lets you manage your Marble workspace directly from Raycast:

Posts — Browse, search, create, edit, and delete posts. Filter by published or draft status, view full markdown content with metadata sidebar, and manage categories, tags, and authors per post.

— Browse, search, create, edit, and delete posts. Filter by published or draft status, view full markdown content with metadata sidebar, and manage categories, tags, and authors per post. Authors — Browse, create, edit, and delete authors with bio, role, and social links.

— Browse, create, edit, and delete authors with bio, role, and social links. Categories — Browse, create, edit, and delete content categories.

— Browse, create, edit, and delete content categories. Tags — Browse, create, edit, and delete tags.

All forms auto-generate slugs from titles and validate input before submission.

Setup

Get your API key from the Marble dashboard Open any Marble command in Raycast Enter your API key when prompted

Write operations (create, update, delete) require a private API key. Public keys are read-only.