Extension Icon

Make.com Scenarios

Interact with Make.com scenarios from Raycast.
AvatarZach Moss
New
Overview

Make.com Scenarios

Browse and manage your Make.com scenarios from Raycast: list scenarios, view details, inspect executions, and open items in Make.com.

Setup

  1. Create a Make API token
    • In Make.com, create an API token with access to your Organizations/Teams/Scenarios (and Scenario Logs/Executions if you want execution details).
  2. Find your Make region base URL
    • Examples: https://eu1.make.com, https://us1.make.com.
  3. Configure extension preferences
    • Open Raycast → Extensions → Make.com Scenarios → Preferences.

Preferences

  • Make Base URL: Your Make region base URL (e.g. https://eu1.make.com).
  • Make API Token: Stored by Raycast as a password preference and sent as Authorization: Token <token>.
  • Show User Emails: Shows creator/updater email addresses in Scenario Details (may be sensitive).
  • Allow Execution Payload Copy: Allows rendering/copying execution outputs and error JSON (may contain secrets/PII).

Security & Privacy

  • Credential handling: Your API token is only read from Raycast preferences and is never written to disk by this extension.
  • Local storage: The selected organization/team is stored in Raycast LocalStorage (IDs + names).
  • Potentially sensitive data:
    • Scenario Details can include user identities (names/emails).
    • Execution outputs/errors can include payload data (including secrets/PII).
    • By default, this extension disables displaying/copying execution payloads.

Troubleshooting

  • 401/403: Your token is invalid or missing scopes. Recreate the token and update preferences.
  • 429: Rate limited by Make.com. Wait and retry.
  • Wrong region: If you see auth or “not found” errors, double-check the base URL matches your Make region.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Productivity
