Make.com Scenarios

Browse and manage your Make.com scenarios from Raycast: list scenarios, view details, inspect executions, and open items in Make.com.

Setup

Create a Make API token In Make.com, create an API token with access to your Organizations/Teams/Scenarios (and Scenario Logs/Executions if you want execution details). Find your Make region base URL Examples: https://eu1.make.com , https://us1.make.com . Configure extension preferences Open Raycast → Extensions → Make.com Scenarios → Preferences.

Preferences

Make Base URL : Your Make region base URL (e.g. https://eu1.make.com ).

: Your Make region base URL (e.g. ). Make API Token : Stored by Raycast as a password preference and sent as Authorization: Token <token> .

: Stored by Raycast as a password preference and sent as . Show User Emails : Shows creator/updater email addresses in Scenario Details (may be sensitive).

: Shows creator/updater email addresses in Scenario Details (may be sensitive). Allow Execution Payload Copy: Allows rendering/copying execution outputs and error JSON (may contain secrets/PII).

Security & Privacy

Credential handling : Your API token is only read from Raycast preferences and is never written to disk by this extension.

: Your API token is only read from Raycast preferences and is never written to disk by this extension. Local storage : The selected organization/team is stored in Raycast LocalStorage (IDs + names).

: The selected organization/team is stored in Raycast LocalStorage (IDs + names). Potentially sensitive data : Scenario Details can include user identities (names/emails). Execution outputs/errors can include payload data (including secrets/PII). By default, this extension disables displaying/copying execution payloads.

:

Troubleshooting

401/403 : Your token is invalid or missing scopes. Recreate the token and update preferences.

: Your token is invalid or missing scopes. Recreate the token and update preferences. 429 : Rate limited by Make.com. Wait and retry.

: Rate limited by Make.com. Wait and retry. Wrong region: If you see auth or “not found” errors, double-check the base URL matches your Make region.

Media