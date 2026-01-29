Make.com Scenarios
Browse and manage your Make.com scenarios from Raycast: list scenarios, view details, inspect executions, and open items in Make.com.
Setup
- Create a Make API token
- In Make.com, create an API token with access to your Organizations/Teams/Scenarios (and Scenario Logs/Executions if you want execution details).
- Find your Make region base URL
- Examples:
https://eu1.make.com,
https://us1.make.com.
- Configure extension preferences
- Open Raycast → Extensions → Make.com Scenarios → Preferences.
Preferences
- Make Base URL: Your Make region base URL (e.g.
https://eu1.make.com).
- Make API Token: Stored by Raycast as a password preference and sent as
Authorization: Token <token>.
- Show User Emails: Shows creator/updater email addresses in Scenario Details (may be sensitive).
- Allow Execution Payload Copy: Allows rendering/copying execution outputs and error JSON (may contain secrets/PII).
Security & Privacy
- Credential handling: Your API token is only read from Raycast preferences and is never written to disk by this extension.
- Local storage: The selected organization/team is stored in Raycast LocalStorage (IDs + names).
- Potentially sensitive data:
- Scenario Details can include user identities (names/emails).
- Execution outputs/errors can include payload data (including secrets/PII).
- By default, this extension disables displaying/copying execution payloads.
Troubleshooting
- 401/403: Your token is invalid or missing scopes. Recreate the token and update preferences.
- 429: Rate limited by Make.com. Wait and retry.
- Wrong region: If you see auth or “not found” errors, double-check the base URL matches your Make region.
Media
If you add screenshots/images to this README, place them in
media/ and link them from here (Raycast Store requirement).