Discussite Raycast Extension

Open the current HTTPS site as a Discussite Site from Raycast.

Command

Command Description Open in Discussite Open the current HTTPS browser tab or a pasted HTTPS URL as a Discussite Site

Current Behavior

Uses the active browser tab when Raycast's Browser Extension can read it

Accepts a URL argument when you want to pass one explicitly

Normalizes URL input and enforces HTTPS client-side before opening Discussite

Opens the matching Discussite Site in the production web app at https://discuss.site

Makes no direct API calls

Development

# from the repo root npm install npm run dev -w apps/raycast

Build And Publish

npm run build -w apps/raycast npm run lint -w apps/raycast npm run typecheck -w apps/raycast npm run publish -w apps/raycast

Notes