Discussite Raycast Extension
Open the current HTTPS site as a Discussite Site from Raycast.
Command
|Command
|Description
Open in Discussite
|Open the current HTTPS browser tab or a pasted HTTPS URL as a Discussite Site
Current Behavior
- Uses the active browser tab when Raycast's Browser Extension can read it
- Accepts a URL argument when you want to pass one explicitly
- Normalizes URL input and enforces HTTPS client-side before opening Discussite
- Opens the matching Discussite Site in the production web app at
https://discuss.site
- Makes no direct API calls
Development
# from the repo root
npm install
npm run dev -w apps/raycast
Build And Publish
npm run build -w apps/raycast
npm run lint -w apps/raycast
npm run typecheck -w apps/raycast
npm run publish -w apps/raycast
Notes
- This extension is currently macOS-only because active-tab autofill depends on
Raycast's Browser Extension API.
- Active-tab autofill depends on Raycast's Browser Extension permissions.
- The extension is intentionally thin: Discussite handles slug resolution, Site creation, and the actual product flow.