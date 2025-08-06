StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Raycast Focus Stats

View Raycast's Focus session statistics.
AvatarDino
New
Install Extension
Overview

Raycast Focus Stats

Track and review your Raycast Focus sessions. Log each session, view daily session history and daily summaries to help monitor your productivity over time.

Screenshots

Daily Sessions Review Raycast Focus sessions by date

Daily Summaries View summaries of your Raycast Focus goals by date

Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Installed Extensions logo

Installed Extensions

List your current installed Raycast extensions

Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU, memory, power and network

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.