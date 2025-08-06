Track and review your Raycast Focus sessions. Log each session, view daily session history and daily summaries to help
monitor your productivity over time.
Review Raycast Focus sessions by date
View summaries of your Raycast Focus goals by date
Installed Extensions
List your current installed Raycast extensions
Color Picker
Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac
System Monitor
Show information and usage related to CPU, memory, power and network
