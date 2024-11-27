Navigate Elixir's documentation without leaving Raycast.
Run the
doc_builder.exs script with
elixir doc_builder.exs, this will output TypeScript files under
src/docs/.
If you don't want to generate a file for each of Elixir's modules, you can also leverage the
--modules flag for the
script and specify a list of modules for which you want documentation to be built, for example:
elixir doc_builder.exs --modules List,Map
This would only generate
src/docs/list.ts and
src/docs/map.ts.
It's worth noting that the the files won't be properly formatted, so it's recommended to run
prettier on these files
after you've generated them with:
npx prettier --write src/docs/*.ts