Elixir

Navigate Elixir's documentation without leaving Raycast.
Navigate Elixir's documentation without leaving Raycast.

Building Documentation

Run the doc_builder.exs script with elixir doc_builder.exs, this will output TypeScript files under src/docs/.

If you don't want to generate a file for each of Elixir's modules, you can also leverage the --modules flag for the script and specify a list of modules for which you want documentation to be built, for example:

elixir doc_builder.exs --modules List,Map

This would only generate src/docs/list.ts and src/docs/map.ts.

It's worth noting that the the files won't be properly formatted, so it's recommended to run prettier on these files after you've generated them with:

npx prettier --write src/docs/*.ts
