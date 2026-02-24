PromptNote

Manage your AI prompts with versioning and cloud sync, right from Raycast.

PromptNote lets you save, organize, and version your AI prompts and snippets. This extension brings your prompt library to Raycast for quick access, search, and capture.

Features

Search Notes - Browse and search your prompt notes by title or tag

- Browse and search your prompt notes by title or tag Quick Capture - Save a snippet to an existing or new note without leaving your current workflow

- Save a snippet to an existing or new note without leaving your current workflow Browse Tags - Navigate notes through a hierarchical tag tree (e.g., ai/prompts/chatgpt )

- Navigate notes through a hierarchical tag tree (e.g., ) Favorites - Quick access to your favorite snippets

- Quick access to your favorite snippets Archive - View and restore archived notes

- View and restore archived notes PIN Protection - Access PIN-protected notes with session-based unlock (15-minute timeout)

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Open any PromptNote command Sign in with your PromptNote account (Email, GitHub, or Google)

If you don't have an account, visit promptnoteapp.com to create one. Guest accounts are supported but notes are stored locally only.

Commands