Manage your AI prompts with versioning and cloud sync, right from Raycast.
PromptNote lets you save, organize, and version your AI prompts and snippets. This extension brings your prompt library to Raycast for quick access, search, and capture.
If you don't have an account, visit promptnoteapp.com to create one. Guest accounts are supported but notes are stored locally only.
|Command
|Description
|Search Notes
|Browse and search your prompt notes
|Create Note
|Create a new prompt note
|Quick Capture
|Quickly save a snippet to an existing or new note
|Browse Tags
|Navigate notes by tags
|Favorites
|View your favorite snippets
|Archived
|View your archived notes