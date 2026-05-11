Raylog - Markdown Tasks

Minimalist task management and progress logging in Raycast, backed by a single standalone markdown note.

Raylog - Markdown Tasks is a compact Raycast extension for people who want fast local task capture without adopting a larger notes or project-management stack. It stores tasks in one markdown file, but the workflow is built entirely around Raycast. Beyond tracking what needs to get done, Raylog lets you log work as you make progress, so each task carries its own running history of effort, updates, and momentum.

Features

Status-driven task lifecycle: To Do , In Progress , Done , Archived

, , , Built-in work logging so tasks capture progress, not just status

Filtered list views for focused review instead of one long mixed list

Urgency-aware ordering for active work

Optional macOS menu bar task view for active work

Configurable list metadata for due and start countdown indicators

Quick actions for logging work, start, complete, reopen, archive, and delete

Structured markdown-backed storage with resettable setup

Workflow

List Tasks

Use List Tasks to manage work and record progress from one command.

Filter by All Tasks , Open Tasks , To Do , In Progress , Due Soon , Done , or Archived

, , , , , , or Open Tasks includes To Do and In Progress ; All Tasks also includes Done

includes and ; also includes Search task headers and bodies within the active view

Use Cmd+F to switch between Task Summary and the full-width Task List

to switch between and the full-width The command reopens in the last list layout you used

Task Summary shows the task body and work logs in the detail pane

shows the task body and work logs in the detail pane Task List shows each row as status, header, body preview, start date, and due date

shows each row as status, header, body preview, start date, and due date Use Cmd+L to jump straight into logging from the selected task

to jump straight into logging from the selected task Keep a running history of progress directly on each task through timestamped work logs

Trigger lifecycle actions without leaving the list

Open the form to edit or create tasks

Add Task

Use Add Task to create a task with:

Header (required)

(required) Body

Status

Due Date

Start Date

Refresh Menu Bar

Use Refresh Menu Bar to show your current Raylog task in the macOS menu bar.

The menu bar feature is inactive until you run Refresh Menu Bar in Raycast for the first time

in Raycast for the first time It only shows active tasks ( To Do and In Progress )

and ) Clicking the current task or a task in the Next 5 Tasks section opens a task submenu

section opens a task submenu The submenu lets you Start Task , Complete Task , Archive Task , or Open Task

To enable it:

Open Raycast and run Refresh Menu Bar Activate the command in Raycast's built-in menu bar controls if prompted

To disable it:

Open Raycast settings for Refresh Menu Bar Use Raycast's built-in Deactivate control for that menu bar command

Storage Model

Raylog manages a JSON block inside your configured markdown note.

<!-- raylog : start --> ```json { "schemaVersion" : 1 , "tasks" : [ ] , "viewState" : { "hasSelectedListTasksFilter" : false , "listTasksFilter" : "open" , "hasSelectedListViewMode" : false , "listViewMode" : "summary" } } ``` <!-- raylog : end -->

Markdown outside the managed block is preserved. The managed block is intended to be written by Raylog, not edited manually.

If the storage block is malformed or from an old schema, Raylog - Markdown Tasks will prompt you to reset the note to a fresh document.