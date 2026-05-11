Minimalist task management and progress logging in Raycast, backed by a single standalone markdown note.
Raylog - Markdown Tasks is a compact Raycast extension for people who want fast local task capture without adopting a larger notes or project-management stack. It stores tasks in one markdown file, but the workflow is built entirely around Raycast. Beyond tracking what needs to get done, Raylog lets you log work as you make progress, so each task carries its own running history of effort, updates, and momentum.
To Do,
In Progress,
Done,
Archived
Use List Tasks to manage work and record progress from one command.
All Tasks,
Open Tasks,
To Do,
In Progress,
Due Soon,
Done, or
Archived
Open Tasks includes
To Do and
In Progress;
All Tasks also includes
Done
Cmd+F to switch between
Task Summary and the full-width
Task List
Task Summary shows the task body and work logs in the detail pane
Task List shows each row as status, header, body preview, start date, and due date
Cmd+L to jump straight into logging from the selected task
Use Add Task to create a task with:
Use Refresh Menu Bar to show your current Raylog task in the macOS menu bar.
Refresh Menu Bar in Raycast for the first time
To Do and
In Progress)
Next 5 Tasks section opens a task submenu
Start Task,
Complete Task,
Archive Task, or
Open Task
To enable it:
Refresh Menu Bar
To disable it:
Refresh Menu Bar
Deactivate control for that menu bar command
Raylog manages a JSON block inside your configured markdown note.
<!-- raylog:start -->
```json
{
"schemaVersion": 1,
"tasks": [],
"viewState": {
"hasSelectedListTasksFilter": false,
"listTasksFilter": "open",
"hasSelectedListViewMode": false,
"listViewMode": "summary"
}
}
```
<!-- raylog:end -->
Markdown outside the managed block is preserved. The managed block is intended to be written by Raylog, not edited manually.
If the storage block is malformed or from an old schema, Raylog - Markdown Tasks will prompt you to reset the note to a fresh document.