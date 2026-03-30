Thaw Raycast Extension

Control Thaw directly from Raycast. Toggle visibility sections, search menu bar items, and open settings without touching your mouse.

Requirements

Thaw must be installed and running on your Mac (macOS 14 or later).

Commands

Command Description Thaw Actions Browse and run all available Thaw actions from a single searchable list Toggle Hidden Show or hide the hidden menu bar section Toggle Always Hidden Show or hide the always-hidden menu bar section Search Menu Bar Items Open Thaw's built-in menu bar item search panel Toggle ThawBar Toggle the ThawBar on the active display Toggle Application Menus Show or hide application menus Open Settings Open the Thaw settings window

How It Works

The extension communicates with Thaw using its thaw:// URL scheme. Each command triggers the corresponding action in the Thaw app directly. Make sure Thaw is running before using any command.

About Thaw

Thaw is a powerful macOS menu bar manager — a fork of Ice by Jordan Baird — that lets you hide and show menu bar items, rearrange them via drag-and-drop, customize the menu bar's appearance, and more. See the Thaw repository for full details.