UTC Workbench

Paste log lines from any source, normalize timestamps to UTC, and reconstruct a timeline as you debug.

Quickly see time offsets from a reference event to a target event.

As you conclude investigation, export the timeline as JSON, CSV, or markdown to transcribe into other ticketing systems.

Audience

You're troubleshooting an incident and timestamps are coming from everywhere: system logs in different formats, localized times from a UI, epoch values from an API, notes relayed by a user. You need to know what happened in what order, and people are waiting in the incident channel.

UTC Workbench is a timestamp normalizer and timeline builder that lives in Raycast. Paste a log line, get UTC. Paste five log lines from different systems, pin them, and you have a chronological timeline of labeled data with links back to their source. Never waste time Googling "UTC to {timezone}" during an incident again.

How it works

Paste a log line into the search bar and UTC Workbench extracts and resolves timestamps from raw text. If a timestamp is ambiguous, it is flagged for manual timezone assignment. You can also add events manually. All timestamps are normalized and presented in UTC.