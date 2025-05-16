QuikWallet

A Raycast extension that provides utility helpers for managing Solana wallets and tokens. QuikWallet allows you to quickly check your Solana balance, view SPL token balances, and generate commands for transferring SOL and SPL tokens.

Features

View SOL balance for any Solana wallet address

View SPL token balances for any Solana wallet address

Generate Solana CLI commands for transferring SOL and SPL tokens

Save wallet addresses for quick access

Prerequisites

Raycast installed on your macOS device

For executing generated transfer commands: Solana CLI installed SPL-Token CLI installed



Installation

Open Raycast Search for "QuikWallet" in the Raycast Extensions Store Click "Install"

Usage

Setting Up Your Wallet

Launch the QuikWallet extension by typing "Quik" in Raycast On first launch, you'll be prompted to enter your Solana wallet address Enter a valid Solana public address and click "Save Wallet Address"

Viewing Balances

Once you've set up your wallet:

The extension will display your SOL balance It will also show a list of SPL tokens in your wallet with their balances Tokens are sorted by value, with the highest balances displayed first

Transferring SOL or SPL Tokens

From the balances view, select the SOL or SPL token you want to transfer Click on "Prepare Transfer Command" Enter the recipient's Solana wallet address and the amount to send Click "Copy Send Command" Paste the command in your terminal to execute the transfer

Changing Wallet

From the balances view, click on "Change Wallet" in the action panel Enter a new wallet address and save

Commands

solana transfer <RECIPIENT_ADDRESS> <AMOUNT> --from <YOUR_WALLET> : Generated command for transferring SOL

: Generated command for transferring SOL spl-token transfer <TOKEN_MINT> <AMOUNT> <RECIPIENT_ADDRESS> --owner <YOUR_WALLET> --allow-unfunded-recipient : Generated command for transferring SPL tokens

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development server npm run dev # Build extension npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

Author

Created by devsargam