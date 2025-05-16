StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Quikwallet

View Solana wallet balances and prepare transactions
AvatarSargam
Overview

QuikWallet

A Raycast extension that provides utility helpers for managing Solana wallets and tokens. QuikWallet allows you to quickly check your Solana balance, view SPL token balances, and generate commands for transferring SOL and SPL tokens.

QuikWallet Extension Icon

Features

  • View SOL balance for any Solana wallet address
  • View SPL token balances for any Solana wallet address
  • Generate Solana CLI commands for transferring SOL and SPL tokens
  • Save wallet addresses for quick access

Prerequisites

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "QuikWallet" in the Raycast Extensions Store
  3. Click "Install"

Usage

Setting Up Your Wallet

  1. Launch the QuikWallet extension by typing "Quik" in Raycast
  2. On first launch, you'll be prompted to enter your Solana wallet address
  3. Enter a valid Solana public address and click "Save Wallet Address"

Viewing Balances

Once you've set up your wallet:

  1. The extension will display your SOL balance
  2. It will also show a list of SPL tokens in your wallet with their balances
  3. Tokens are sorted by value, with the highest balances displayed first

Transferring SOL or SPL Tokens

  1. From the balances view, select the SOL or SPL token you want to transfer
  2. Click on "Prepare Transfer Command"
  3. Enter the recipient's Solana wallet address and the amount to send
  4. Click "Copy Send Command"
  5. Paste the command in your terminal to execute the transfer

Changing Wallet

  1. From the balances view, click on "Change Wallet" in the action panel
  2. Enter a new wallet address and save

Commands

  • solana transfer <RECIPIENT_ADDRESS> <AMOUNT> --from <YOUR_WALLET>: Generated command for transferring SOL
  • spl-token transfer <TOKEN_MINT> <AMOUNT> <RECIPIENT_ADDRESS> --owner <YOUR_WALLET> --allow-unfunded-recipient: Generated command for transferring SPL tokens

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development server
npm run dev

# Build extension
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint

Author

Created by devsargam

