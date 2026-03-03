Browse and download desktop wallpapers from Wallhaven.
|Command
|Description
|Search Wallpapers
|Search wallpapers with filters for category, purity, and sorting
|Top Wallpapers
|Browse the top-rated wallpapers for a given time range
|My Collections
|Browse and set wallpapers from your personal Wallhaven collections
|Random Wallpaper
|Instantly set a random wallpaper as your desktop background
|Action
|Shortcut
|Description
|Set on All Desktops
↵
|Download and set the wallpaper on every monitor
|Set on Current Desktop
⇧⌘W
|Set the wallpaper only on the active desktop
|Preview Wallpaper
⌘Y
|Open a detail view with full metadata and color palette
|Search Similar
⇧⌘S
|Find wallpapers similar to the selected one
|Open in Browser
⌘O
|Open the wallpaper's page on wallhaven.cc
|Download
⌘D
|Save the full-resolution image to your download folder
|Copy Image to Clipboard
⇧⌘C
|Copy the image file directly to your clipboard
|Copy Image URL
⌘C
|Copy the direct download URL
|Copy Wallpaper ID
|—
|Copy the wallpaper ID for sharing
|Copy Color Palette
|—
|Copy all dominant colors as hex values
The extension works out of the box — just open Search Wallpapers and start browsing SFW content.
An API key unlocks:
To get your API key:
⌘, to open preferences
To use My Collections, you also need to set your username:
By default, downloads are saved to
~/Downloads. You can change this in extension preferences under Download Directory.
|Name
|Required
|Description
|API Key
|No
|Enables NSFW content and collections
|Username
|No
|Required for My Collections command
|Download Directory
|No
|Where to save downloaded wallpapers (default:
~/Downloads)
|SFW Only
|No
|Always restrict results to SFW content, even when an API key is provided