Wallhaven

Browse and download desktop wallpapers from Wallhaven.

Commands

Command Description Search Wallpapers Search wallpapers with filters for category, purity, and sorting Top Wallpapers Browse the top-rated wallpapers for a given time range My Collections Browse and set wallpapers from your personal Wallhaven collections Random Wallpaper Instantly set a random wallpaper as your desktop background

Actions (Cmd+K on any wallpaper)

Action Shortcut Description Set on All Desktops ↵ Download and set the wallpaper on every monitor Set on Current Desktop ⇧⌘W Set the wallpaper only on the active desktop Preview Wallpaper ⌘Y Open a detail view with full metadata and color palette Search Similar ⇧⌘S Find wallpapers similar to the selected one Open in Browser ⌘O Open the wallpaper's page on wallhaven.cc Download ⌘D Save the full-resolution image to your download folder Copy Image to Clipboard ⇧⌘C Copy the image file directly to your clipboard Copy Image URL ⌘C Copy the direct download URL Copy Wallpaper ID — Copy the wallpaper ID for sharing Copy Color Palette — Copy all dominant colors as hex values

Setup

Basic Usage (No API Key Required)

The extension works out of the box — just open Search Wallpapers and start browsing SFW content.

API Key (Optional but Recommended)

An API key unlocks:

NSFW content filtering

filtering My Collections command

To get your API key:

Create or log in to your account at wallhaven.cc Go to Account Settings Scroll to the API Key section and copy your key Open Raycast → search Wallhaven → press ⌘, to open preferences Paste the key into API Key

Username (Required for My Collections)

To use My Collections, you also need to set your username:

Find your username on your Wallhaven profile In extension preferences, enter it in the Username field

Download Directory (Optional)

By default, downloads are saved to ~/Downloads . You can change this in extension preferences under Download Directory.

Preferences

Name Required Description API Key No Enables NSFW content and collections Username No Required for My Collections command Download Directory No Where to save downloaded wallpapers (default: ~/Downloads ) SFW Only No Always restrict results to SFW content, even when an API key is provided

Notes