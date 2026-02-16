CalTask

Track your tasks with a timer and export them to Mac Calendar. Generate time reports from your calendar events.

Features

CalTask

Start/stop timer for tasks with one click

Auto-suggest recent tasks for quick restart

Assign tasks to specific calendars

Add notes and URLs to tasks

Auto-export to Mac Calendar when timer stops

View task history with export status

Menu bar display showing current timer and elapsed time

CalTask Report

Generate time reports from Mac Calendar events

Filter by time range (Today, Yesterday, This Week, Last Week, This Month, Last Month, Custom)

Select which calendars to include (selection persists)

View time breakdown by calendar with real calendar colors

See percentage distribution of time spent

List all events with duration details

Commands

Command Description CalTask Main dashboard - view current timer, task history, and export to Calendar CalTask Report Generate time reports from Mac Calendar events CalTask Menu Bar Shows current task timer in the menu bar

Usage

Starting a Timer

Open CalTask command Select "Start New Timer" or press Enter Enter task name (or select from recent tasks) Choose a calendar to export to (or "Don't export") Optionally add notes and URL Press Enter to start tracking

Stopping a Timer

From CalTask command: Select the running task and press Enter

command: Select the running task and press Enter From Menu Bar : Click the timer and select "Stop & Export to Calendar"

: Click the timer and select "Stop & Export to Calendar" The task will automatically export to your selected calendar

Generating Reports

Open CalTask Report command Select which calendars to include (checkmark = selected) Choose time range from the dropdown Press ⌘ + Enter to generate report View total time, breakdown by calendar, and event list

Requirements

macOS (uses native Calendar integration)

CalTask Report requires Xcode Command Line Tools for fast calendar access: xcode-select --install

Permissions

On first use, macOS will prompt you to grant Raycast access to your Calendar. This is required for both exporting tasks and generating reports.

Auto Cleanup

To prevent storage bloat, CalTask automatically manages task history: