CalTask
Track your tasks with a timer and export them to Mac Calendar. Generate time reports from your calendar events.
Features
CalTask
- Start/stop timer for tasks with one click
- Auto-suggest recent tasks for quick restart
- Assign tasks to specific calendars
- Add notes and URLs to tasks
- Auto-export to Mac Calendar when timer stops
- View task history with export status
- Menu bar display showing current timer and elapsed time
CalTask Report
- Generate time reports from Mac Calendar events
- Filter by time range (Today, Yesterday, This Week, Last Week, This Month, Last Month, Custom)
- Select which calendars to include (selection persists)
- View time breakdown by calendar with real calendar colors
- See percentage distribution of time spent
- List all events with duration details
Commands
|Command
|Description
|CalTask
|Main dashboard - view current timer, task history, and export to Calendar
|CalTask Report
|Generate time reports from Mac Calendar events
|CalTask Menu Bar
|Shows current task timer in the menu bar
Usage
Starting a Timer
- Open CalTask command
- Select "Start New Timer" or press Enter
- Enter task name (or select from recent tasks)
- Choose a calendar to export to (or "Don't export")
- Optionally add notes and URL
- Press Enter to start tracking
Stopping a Timer
- From CalTask command: Select the running task and press Enter
- From Menu Bar: Click the timer and select "Stop & Export to Calendar"
- The task will automatically export to your selected calendar
Generating Reports
- Open CalTask Report command
- Select which calendars to include (checkmark = selected)
- Choose time range from the dropdown
- Press ⌘ + Enter to generate report
- View total time, breakdown by calendar, and event list
Requirements
- macOS (uses native Calendar integration)
- CalTask Report requires Xcode Command Line Tools for fast calendar access:
xcode-select --install
Permissions
On first use, macOS will prompt you to grant Raycast access to your Calendar. This is required for both exporting tasks and generating reports.
Auto Cleanup
To prevent storage bloat, CalTask automatically manages task history:
- Exported tasks: Removed after 7 days
- Unexported tasks: Keeps only the latest 50