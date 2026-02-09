Kimi by Moonshot AI

Note: This extension uses a single icon that works for both light and dark mode. No separate @dark icon is provided.

Interact with Moonshot AI's Kimi right from your command bar

Latest source code

Features

Ask anything

Straight from your command bar, ask anything you want answered.

Personalized for you

Customize the model to your liking.

Continue talking

Continue talking, right from where you left off.

Save answers

Got the answer that you wanted? Great.

Models available

Kimi K2.5

kimi-k2.5

Kimi K2

kimi-k2-0905

kimi-k2-0711

kimi-k2-thinking

How to use

This package requires a valid API key from Moonshot AI.

All the preferences value will be stored locally using Preferences API

Preferences

All preferences properties list that can be customize through Raycast Settings > Extensions > Kimi