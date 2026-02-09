Note: This extension uses a single icon that works for both light and dark mode. No separate
@dark icon is provided.
Straight from your command bar, ask anything you want answered.
Customize the model to your liking.
Continue talking, right from where you left off.
Got the answer that you wanted? Great.
kimi-k2.5
kimi-k2-0905
kimi-k2-0711
kimi-k2-thinking
This package requires a valid API key from Moonshot AI.
All the preferences value will be stored locally using Preferences API
All preferences properties list that can be customize through
Raycast Settings > Extensions > Kimi
|Properties
|Label
|Value
|Required
|Default
|Description
apiKey
|API Key
string
true
empty
|Your personal Kimi API key
useStream
|Stream Responses
boolean
true
true
|Stream responses from Kimi in real-time
isAutoLoad
|Auto-load
boolean
false
false
|Load selected text from your front most application to the question bar or full text input form automatically
isAutoFullInput
|Use Full Text Input
boolean
false
false
|Switch to
full text input form from
question bar automatically whenever you want to ask or type a question