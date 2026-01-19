Biome
Quickly search and browse Biome linter rules, releases, and documentation directly from Raycast.
Features
Search Biome Rules
- Browse all 381+ Biome linter rules with detailed information
- Filter by category (A11y, Complexity, Correctness, Nursery, Performance, Security, Style, Suspicious)
- View rule metadata: recommended status, fixable flag, and introduction version
- Sorted by version (newest rules first)
- Quick actions: copy rule name, copy rule ID, copy configuration snippet
- View detailed rule information with configuration examples
- Direct links to official Biome documentation
Search Releases
- Browse all Biome releases with full changelogs
- View release details and GitHub links
- Quick access to version information
Search Documentation
- Search through Biome's official documentation
- Quick access to guides and references
How to Use
Search Rules
- Open Raycast and type "Search Biome Rules"
- Browse all rules or use the search bar to filter
- Use Cmd+P to filter by category
- Press Enter on any rule to view detailed information
- Use Cmd+C to copy the rule name
- Use Cmd+Shift+C to copy the rule ID
- Press Cmd+R to refresh the rules cache
Browse Releases
- Open Raycast and type "Search Releases"
- Browse all Biome releases sorted by version
- Press Enter to view full release notes
- Click the GitHub link to view the release on GitHub
Cache Management
The extension caches rule data for 24 hours to improve performance. To manually refresh:
- Open "Search Biome Rules"
- Press Cmd+R to clear cache
- Reopen the command to fetch fresh data
Data Sources
- Rules: Fetched from Biome's official JSON schema (biomejs.dev/schemas)
- Releases: Fetched from GitHub API (github.com/biomejs/biome/releases)
- Metadata: Includes 381 rules with version tracking since v2.0.4
Development
Built with:
- Raycast API v1.103.6
- TypeScript 5.8.2
- Bun runtime
Scripts
bun run dev # Development mode with hot reload
bun run build # Build extension for distribution
bun run lint # Run linting checks
bun run fix-lint # Fix linting issues automatically
bun run build-versions # Regenerate rule version mappings
Data Generation
The extension includes scripts to regenerate rule data:
-
scripts/build-rule-versions.ts - Fetches all Biome releases and generates version mappings
-
scripts/generate-fallback.ts - Creates fallback data with proper versioning
About Biome
Biome is a fast formatter and linter for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and CSS. It's designed to be a performant alternative to Prettier and ESLint.
License
MIT