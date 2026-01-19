Biome

Quickly search and browse Biome linter rules, releases, and documentation directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Biome Rules

Browse all 381+ Biome linter rules with detailed information

Filter by category (A11y, Complexity, Correctness, Nursery, Performance, Security, Style, Suspicious)

View rule metadata: recommended status, fixable flag, and introduction version

Sorted by version (newest rules first)

Quick actions: copy rule name, copy rule ID, copy configuration snippet

View detailed rule information with configuration examples

Direct links to official Biome documentation

Search Releases

Browse all Biome releases with full changelogs

View release details and GitHub links

Quick access to version information

Search Documentation

Search through Biome's official documentation

Quick access to guides and references

How to Use

Search Rules

Open Raycast and type "Search Biome Rules" Browse all rules or use the search bar to filter Use Cmd+P to filter by category Press Enter on any rule to view detailed information Use Cmd+C to copy the rule name Use Cmd+Shift+C to copy the rule ID Press Cmd+R to refresh the rules cache

Browse Releases

Open Raycast and type "Search Releases" Browse all Biome releases sorted by version Press Enter to view full release notes Click the GitHub link to view the release on GitHub

Cache Management

The extension caches rule data for 24 hours to improve performance. To manually refresh:

Open "Search Biome Rules"

Press Cmd+R to clear cache

to clear cache Reopen the command to fetch fresh data

Data Sources

Rules : Fetched from Biome's official JSON schema (biomejs.dev/schemas)

: Fetched from Biome's official JSON schema (biomejs.dev/schemas) Releases : Fetched from GitHub API (github.com/biomejs/biome/releases)

: Fetched from GitHub API (github.com/biomejs/biome/releases) Metadata: Includes 381 rules with version tracking since v2.0.4

Development

Built with:

Raycast API v1.103.6

TypeScript 5.8.2

Bun runtime

Scripts

bun run dev # Development mode with hot reload bun run build # Build extension for distribution bun run lint # Run linting checks bun run fix-lint # Fix linting issues automatically bun run build-versions # Regenerate rule version mappings

Data Generation

The extension includes scripts to regenerate rule data:

scripts/build-rule-versions.ts - Fetches all Biome releases and generates version mappings

- Fetches all Biome releases and generates version mappings scripts/generate-fallback.ts - Creates fallback data with proper versioning

About Biome

Biome is a fast formatter and linter for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and CSS. It's designed to be a performant alternative to Prettier and ESLint.

License

MIT