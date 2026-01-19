StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Biome

Manage and search for Biome rules and releases
AvatarMathieu de Gouville
New
Overview

Biome

Quickly search and browse Biome linter rules, releases, and documentation directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Biome Rules

  • Browse all 381+ Biome linter rules with detailed information
  • Filter by category (A11y, Complexity, Correctness, Nursery, Performance, Security, Style, Suspicious)
  • View rule metadata: recommended status, fixable flag, and introduction version
  • Sorted by version (newest rules first)
  • Quick actions: copy rule name, copy rule ID, copy configuration snippet
  • View detailed rule information with configuration examples
  • Direct links to official Biome documentation

Search Releases

  • Browse all Biome releases with full changelogs
  • View release details and GitHub links
  • Quick access to version information

Search Documentation

  • Search through Biome's official documentation
  • Quick access to guides and references

How to Use

Search Rules

  1. Open Raycast and type "Search Biome Rules"
  2. Browse all rules or use the search bar to filter
  3. Use Cmd+P to filter by category
  4. Press Enter on any rule to view detailed information
  5. Use Cmd+C to copy the rule name
  6. Use Cmd+Shift+C to copy the rule ID
  7. Press Cmd+R to refresh the rules cache

Browse Releases

  1. Open Raycast and type "Search Releases"
  2. Browse all Biome releases sorted by version
  3. Press Enter to view full release notes
  4. Click the GitHub link to view the release on GitHub

Cache Management

The extension caches rule data for 24 hours to improve performance. To manually refresh:

  • Open "Search Biome Rules"
  • Press Cmd+R to clear cache
  • Reopen the command to fetch fresh data

Data Sources

  • Rules: Fetched from Biome's official JSON schema (biomejs.dev/schemas)
  • Releases: Fetched from GitHub API (github.com/biomejs/biome/releases)
  • Metadata: Includes 381 rules with version tracking since v2.0.4

Development

Built with:

  • Raycast API v1.103.6
  • TypeScript 5.8.2
  • Bun runtime

Scripts

bun run dev              # Development mode with hot reload
bun run build            # Build extension for distribution
bun run lint             # Run linting checks
bun run fix-lint         # Fix linting issues automatically
bun run build-versions   # Regenerate rule version mappings

Data Generation

The extension includes scripts to regenerate rule data:

  • scripts/build-rule-versions.ts - Fetches all Biome releases and generates version mappings
  • scripts/generate-fallback.ts - Creates fallback data with proper versioning

About Biome

Biome is a fast formatter and linter for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, and CSS. It's designed to be a performant alternative to Prettier and ESLint.

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
