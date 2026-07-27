Apple Container

Manage Linux containers, images, and volumes created by Apple's open-source container CLI — straight from Raycast.

This is an unofficial, community-built extension. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Apple Inc. "Apple" and "Apple silicon" are trademarks of Apple Inc.

Requirements

macOS 26 or later on a Mac with Apple silicon . The container tool relies on virtualization and networking features that are only available on macOS 26.

The container CLI installed. Download the signed installer from the GitHub releases page, then start the service once with: container system start

By default the extension calls the binary at /usr/local/bin/container . If yours lives elsewhere, set the path under Container CLI Path in the extension preferences.

Commands

Manage Containers — list running and stopped containers, start/stop/restart/kill/delete them, open a shell in Terminal, view logs, and inspect details.

— list running and stopped containers, start/stop/restart/kill/delete them, open a shell in Terminal, view logs, and inspect details. Manage Images — list images, pull from a registry, run a container, tag, inspect, delete, and prune.

— list images, pull from a registry, run a container, tag, inspect, delete, and prune. Manage Volumes — list, create, inspect, and delete volumes.

— list, create, inspect, and delete volumes. Container System — view the daemon status and disk usage, and start/stop/restart the service.

— view the daemon status and disk usage, and start/stop/restart the service. Running Containers — a menu bar item showing how many containers are running, with quick stop actions.

Preferences

Container CLI Path — absolute path to the container binary (default /usr/local/bin/container ).

— absolute path to the binary (default ). Auto Refresh — periodically refresh lists while a command is open (off by default to save CPU; lists also refresh after every action and via ⌘R ).

Notes