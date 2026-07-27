Apple Container
Manage Linux containers, images, and volumes created by Apple's open-source
container CLI — straight from Raycast.
This is an unofficial, community-built extension. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Apple Inc. "Apple" and "Apple silicon" are trademarks of Apple Inc.
Requirements
-
macOS 26 or later on a Mac with Apple silicon. The
container tool relies on virtualization and networking features that are only available on macOS 26.
-
The
container CLI installed. Download the signed installer from the GitHub releases page, then start the service once with:
container system start
By default the extension calls the binary at
/usr/local/bin/container. If yours lives elsewhere, set the path under Container CLI Path in the extension preferences.
Commands
- Manage Containers — list running and stopped containers, start/stop/restart/kill/delete them, open a shell in Terminal, view logs, and inspect details.
- Manage Images — list images, pull from a registry, run a container, tag, inspect, delete, and prune.
- Manage Volumes — list, create, inspect, and delete volumes.
- Container System — view the daemon status and disk usage, and start/stop/restart the service.
- Running Containers — a menu bar item showing how many containers are running, with quick stop actions.
Preferences
- Container CLI Path — absolute path to the
container binary (default
/usr/local/bin/container).
- Auto Refresh — periodically refresh lists while a command is open (off by default to save CPU; lists also refresh after every action and via
⌘R).
Notes
- Interactive shells and live log following open in Terminal.app, since Raycast cannot host an interactive terminal session.
- If the system service isn't running, the extension shows a recovery screen with a one-click Start Container Service action.