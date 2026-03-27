Printer Status

This Raycast extension allows you to quickly check key information about your Xerox WorkCentre 6515 printer directly from Raycast.

How it works

The extension communicates with your printer over the network using the SNMP protocol.

What is SNMP?

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is a standard protocol used for monitoring and managing devices on an IP network. It allows applications to query devices (like routers, switches, and printers) to retrieve statistics and configuration details.

What are OIDs?

To get specific data, SNMP relies on OIDs (Object Identifiers). An OID is a unique sequence of numbers (formatted like 1.3.6.1.2.1.43.10.2.1.4.1.1 ) that points to a specific variable or value within the device's database (MIB - Management Information Base).

This extension uses specific OIDs mapped to the Xerox WorkCentre 6515 to fetch data such as:

Page counts

Toner levels (if implemented)

Device status

Configuration

To use this extension, you must provide the IP address of your printer.