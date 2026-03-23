Easy Invoice

A Raycast extension for generating professional PDF invoices locally. Built for UK freelancers and small businesses using GBP.

Features

Create Invoice - Fill in a form, get a PDF. Invoices are numbered automatically and saved to a folder organised by year.

- Fill in a form, get a PDF. Invoices are numbered automatically and saved to a folder organised by year. List Invoices - Browse, filter, and manage all your invoices. Mark them as draft, sent, or paid. Open PDFs or copy summaries.

- Browse, filter, and manage all your invoices. Mark them as draft, sent, or paid. Open PDFs or copy summaries. Export Invoices - Export filtered invoice data as CSV or a PDF summary report. Useful for tax returns and bookkeeping.

- Export filtered invoice data as CSV or a PDF summary report. Useful for tax returns and bookkeeping. Manage Clients - Save client details (name, contact, email, address) so you can reuse them across invoices. New clients can also be added inline when creating an invoice.

Setup

After installing, open Raycast preferences for Easy Invoice and fill in:

Business details - Name, address, email, phone

- Name, address, email, phone Bank details - Bank name, account name, sort code, account number (printed on invoices for payment)

- Bank name, account name, sort code, account number (printed on invoices for payment) Invoice settings - Prefix (e.g. INV), starting number, save location

- Prefix (e.g. INV), starting number, save location Payment terms - Default days until due, optional custom terms text

- Default days until due, optional custom terms text VAT (optional) - Registration number, rate, whether to apply by default

Usage

Creating an invoice

Open "Create Invoice" from Raycast Select an existing client or add a new one inline Set the invoice and due dates Add one or more line items (description, quantity, rate) Toggle VAT if needed Submit to generate the PDF

After creation you can open the PDF, reveal it in Finder, or copy the file path.

Managing invoices

Use "List Invoices" to see all invoices. Filter by status (draft/sent/paid) or year using the dropdown. From any invoice you can:

Open or reveal the PDF

Change the status

View full details

Delete the invoice and its PDF

Keyboard shortcuts

Shortcut Action Cmd+L Add line item (create form) Cmd+Shift+L Remove last line item Cmd+D View invoice details Cmd+O Open in Finder Cmd+C Copy file path Cmd+Shift+C Copy invoice summary Cmd+S Mark as sent Cmd+Shift+P Mark as paid Cmd+Backspace Delete invoice

How it works