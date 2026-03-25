Days 2
Countdown to all-day events from Google Calendar — see how many days until your next birthday, holiday, deadline, or milestone.
Features
- Countdown to all-day events — displays how many days remain until each upcoming all-day event from your Google Calendar
- Multiple display modes — toggle between Days, Weeks + Days, and Months + Days with a single keypress (Enter). Smart toggle automatically skips irrelevant modes (e.g. no "weeks" for events less than 7 days away)
- Hero event — the nearest upcoming event is highlighted at the top with a bold countdown
- Past event tracking — search to find past events and see how many days ago they occurred (e.g. "3 days ago")
- Calendar filtering — filter the list by calendar using a dropdown, or use the Manage Calendars command to select which calendars to display
- Event details — view event descriptions, open events directly in Google Calendar
- Background refresh — automatically updates a subtitle in Raycast root search showing the nearest event (e.g. "Birthday – 12 days"), refreshes every hour
- Dark mode support — includes both light and dark mode icons
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Days 2
|Main view — countdown list of upcoming all-day events
|Manage Calendars
|Select which Google Calendars to include
|Days 2 (background)
|Auto-updates nearest event subtitle in root search
Setup
- Install the extension
- Open "Days 2" — you'll be prompted to sign in with Google
- Authorize read-only access to your calendars
- Done — your events appear instantly
Privacy
- Read-only access (
calendar.readonly scope)
- All data processed locally on your device
- No analytics, tracking, or data collection
- Privacy Policy