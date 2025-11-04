Tempo

Log and manage work hours with Tempo.

Features

Add Worklog : Quickly log work hours to any issue with flexible duration formats (1h, 1h30m, 2h)

: Quickly log work hours to any issue with flexible duration formats (1h, 1h30m, 2h) List Worklogs : View recent work logs grouped by day with total hours

: View recent work logs grouped by day with total hours Edit & Delete : Modify durations or remove work logs directly

: Modify durations or remove work logs directly Issue Selection : Browse favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, and project issues

: Browse favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, and project issues Smart Search : Find issues quickly with auto-complete

: Find issues quickly with auto-complete Favorites: Star frequently-used issues for quick access

Setup

This extension requires configuration of both Tempo and Jira credentials:

1. Tempo API Token

In the Tempo UI, go to Settings > API Integration Create a new API token Copy the token and add it to the extension preferences

2. Jira API Token

This extension integrates with Jira for issue management. You'll need:

Go to Atlassian API Tokens Create a new API token (no scopes required) Copy the token and add it to the extension preferences

3. Jira Configuration

You'll also need to provide:

Jira Base URL : Your Jira instance URL (e.g., https://yourcompany.atlassian.net )

: Your Jira instance URL (e.g., ) Jira Email : Your Jira account email address

: Your Jira account email address Default Project Key (optional): Your preferred project prefix for quick suggestions (e.g., PROJ for issues like PROJ-123 )

Usage

Adding a Worklog

Open the "Add Worklog" command Select an issue from favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, or search Enter the duration (e.g., 1h, 1h30m, 45m, 2h) Optionally add a description Select the date (or enter a custom date) Submit to log your work

Viewing Worklogs

Open the "List Worklogs" command Browse worklogs grouped by day Use actions to edit duration, delete, or add issues to favorites Click "Load More" to view older work logs (pagination week per week)

Duration Formats

The extension supports flexible duration formats:

Hours: 1h , 2h , 8h

, , Minutes: 30m , 45m

, Combined: 1h30m , 2h15m

, Decimal: 1.5h , 2.25h

, Shorthand: 1h30 (hours and minutes without 'm')

Future Integrations

This extension is designed to work with Tempo and is ready to integrate with additional tools beyond Jira in future versions.