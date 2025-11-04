StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Tempo

Log and manage work hours with Tempo
Gautier Darchen
New
Overview

Tempo

Log and manage work hours with Tempo.

Features

  • Add Worklog: Quickly log work hours to any issue with flexible duration formats (1h, 1h30m, 2h)
  • List Worklogs: View recent work logs grouped by day with total hours
  • Edit & Delete: Modify durations or remove work logs directly
  • Issue Selection: Browse favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, and project issues
  • Smart Search: Find issues quickly with auto-complete
  • Favorites: Star frequently-used issues for quick access

Setup

This extension requires configuration of both Tempo and Jira credentials:

1. Tempo API Token

  1. In the Tempo UI, go to Settings > API Integration
  2. Create a new API token
  3. Copy the token and add it to the extension preferences

2. Jira API Token

This extension integrates with Jira for issue management. You'll need:

  1. Go to Atlassian API Tokens
  2. Create a new API token (no scopes required)
  3. Copy the token and add it to the extension preferences

3. Jira Configuration

You'll also need to provide:

  • Jira Base URL: Your Jira instance URL (e.g., https://yourcompany.atlassian.net)
  • Jira Email: Your Jira account email address
  • Default Project Key (optional): Your preferred project prefix for quick suggestions (e.g., PROJ for issues like PROJ-123)

Usage

Adding a Worklog

  1. Open the "Add Worklog" command
  2. Select an issue from favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, or search
  3. Enter the duration (e.g., 1h, 1h30m, 45m, 2h)
  4. Optionally add a description
  5. Select the date (or enter a custom date)
  6. Submit to log your work

Viewing Worklogs

  1. Open the "List Worklogs" command
  2. Browse worklogs grouped by day
  3. Use actions to edit duration, delete, or add issues to favorites
  4. Click "Load More" to view older work logs (pagination week per week)

Duration Formats

The extension supports flexible duration formats:

  • Hours: 1h, 2h, 8h
  • Minutes: 30m, 45m
  • Combined: 1h30m, 2h15m
  • Decimal: 1.5h, 2.25h
  • Shorthand: 1h30 (hours and minutes without 'm')

Future Integrations

This extension is designed to work with Tempo and is ready to integrate with additional tools beyond Jira in future versions.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
