Tempo
Log and manage work hours with Tempo.
Features
- Add Worklog: Quickly log work hours to any issue with flexible duration formats (1h, 1h30m, 2h)
- List Worklogs: View recent work logs grouped by day with total hours
- Edit & Delete: Modify durations or remove work logs directly
- Issue Selection: Browse favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, and project issues
- Smart Search: Find issues quickly with auto-complete
- Favorites: Star frequently-used issues for quick access
Setup
This extension requires configuration of both Tempo and Jira credentials:
1. Tempo API Token
- In the Tempo UI, go to Settings > API Integration
- Create a new API token
- Copy the token and add it to the extension preferences
2. Jira API Token
This extension integrates with Jira for issue management. You'll need:
- Go to Atlassian API Tokens
- Create a new API token (no scopes required)
- Copy the token and add it to the extension preferences
3. Jira Configuration
You'll also need to provide:
- Jira Base URL: Your Jira instance URL (e.g.,
https://yourcompany.atlassian.net)
- Jira Email: Your Jira account email address
- Default Project Key (optional): Your preferred project prefix for quick suggestions (e.g.,
PROJ for issues like
PROJ-123)
Usage
Adding a Worklog
- Open the "Add Worklog" command
- Select an issue from favorites, recent activity, assigned issues, or search
- Enter the duration (e.g., 1h, 1h30m, 45m, 2h)
- Optionally add a description
- Select the date (or enter a custom date)
- Submit to log your work
Viewing Worklogs
- Open the "List Worklogs" command
- Browse worklogs grouped by day
- Use actions to edit duration, delete, or add issues to favorites
- Click "Load More" to view older work logs (pagination week per week)
Duration Formats
The extension supports flexible duration formats:
- Hours:
1h,
2h,
8h
- Minutes:
30m,
45m
- Combined:
1h30m,
2h15m
- Decimal:
1.5h,
2.25h
- Shorthand:
1h30 (hours and minutes without 'm')
Future Integrations
This extension is designed to work with Tempo and is ready to integrate with additional tools beyond Jira in future versions.