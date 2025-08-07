Sefaria Extension for Raycast

An unofficial Raycast extension that provides access to Sefaria.org, the free digital library of Jewish texts, through the Sefaria API.

Note: This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by Sefaria. It is an independent project that uses the public Sefaria API to provide search and text retrieval functionality.

Features

🔍 Search Sefaria

Search for texts, commentaries, and sources across the entire Sefaria library

Search in Hebrew or English - supports both Hebrew and English queries

- supports both Hebrew and English queries Browse results organized by category (Tanakh, Talmud, Midrash, etc.)

View detailed source information with Hebrew and English text side by side

Open any result directly on Sefaria.org for further research

for further research Supports searching for: Biblical texts (תנ"ך / Tanakh) Talmudic sources (תלמוד / Talmud) Commentaries (רש"י, רמב"ן / Rashi, Ramban, etc.) Any text in the Sefaria library



📖 Get Source

Retrieve specific sources by reference in Hebrew or English

Shows both Hebrew and English text side by side with proper RTL formatting

Direct links to view sources on Sefaria.org for additional study

for additional study Extract and display footnotes separately for clarity

Supports various reference formats: Exodus 17:15 or Exod. 17:15 Shemot 17:15 (Hebrew book names) Berakhot 14b (Talmudic references) Rashi on Genesis 1:1 (Commentary references)



Usage

Search Sefaria

Open Raycast and type "Search Sefaria" Enter your search query in Hebrew or English (e.g., "משה" or "Moses") Hebrew searches work great! Try searching for "תורה", "תפילה", "משה", etc.

Try searching for "תורה", "תפילה", "משה", etc. Enable Hebrew keyboard input on macOS: System Preferences → Keyboard → Input Sources Browse results organized by category (Tanakh, Talmud, Midrash, etc.) Select any result to view the full source with Hebrew and English text Use ⌘+O to open the source directly on Sefaria.org for further study

Get Source

Open Raycast and type "Get Source" Enter a specific reference (e.g., "Exodus 17:15", "ברכות י״ד", "Rashi on Genesis 1:1") View the source with Hebrew and English text side by side Use ⌘+O to open the source on Sefaria.org Copy Hebrew text (⌘+H), English text (⌘+E), or both (⌘+⇧+A)

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘+H : Copy Hebrew text

: Copy Hebrew text ⌘+E : Copy English text

: Copy English text ⌘+⇧+A : Copy both texts

: Copy both texts ⌘+F : Copy footnotes (when available)

: Copy footnotes (when available) ⌘+O : Open in browser

: Open in browser ⌘+← : Go back

: Go back ⌘+↑: Back to categories

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Use the commands Search Sefaria or Get Source from Raycast

Development

# Install dependencies pnpm install # Start development server pnpm run dev # Build extension pnpm run build # Lint code pnpm run lint # Auto-fix linting issues pnpm run fix-lint

API

This extension uses the Sefaria API to provide seamless access to the vast library of Jewish texts:

Search : POST /api/search-wrapper - Full-text search across the entire Sefaria library

: - Full-text search across the entire Sefaria library Texts : GET /api/v3/texts/{reference} - Retrieve specific sources with Hebrew and English versions

: - Retrieve specific sources with Hebrew and English versions Integration: Direct links to Sefaria.org for extended research and study

The extension bridges the gap between quick reference lookup and deep textual study by providing immediate access to sources while maintaining seamless integration with the full Sefaria website experience.

Credits

This extension was developed by Rabbi David Nagarpowers ( danyeric123 ) as an independent project to bring Sefaria's vast library of Jewish texts to Raycast users.

Acknowledgments

Sefaria for providing the free API that powers this extension

for providing the free API that powers this extension Raycast for creating an excellent platform for productivity extensions

License

MIT