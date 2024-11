Web Page Design Mode

Toggle the document.designMode property on your web page to control whether the entire document is editable.

This extension works in Safari and Chromium-based browsers.

Ensure that the active application is either Safari, Google Chrome, or a Chromium-based browser window.

Enable 'Allow JavaScript from Apple Events':

For this extension to work, you need to enable the following option:

For Safari: Enable the "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" option in Safari's Develop menu: Develop > Developer Settings... > Allow JavaScript from Apple Events

For Google Chrome or Chromium browsers: Enable the "Allow JavaScript from Apple Events" option from the menu bar: View > Developer > Allow JavaScript from Apple Events

Pro tip: Assign a hotkey for the "Toggle Design Mode" command.