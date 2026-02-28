Hop

Fast SSH connection manager for Raycast. Fuzzy search and connect to servers from your hop config.

Features

Fuzzy Search - Find connections instantly

- Find connections instantly Quick Connect - Open SSH in your preferred terminal

- Open SSH in your preferred terminal Recent First - Most used connections at the top

- Most used connections at the top Project Grouping - Connections organized by project

- Connections organized by project Environment Tags - Color-coded labels (prod/staging/dev)

- Color-coded labels (prod/staging/dev) Multiple Terminals - Terminal.app, iTerm, Warp, Alacritty, Kitty

Prerequisites

hop CLI installed and configured

At least one connection in ~/.config/hop/config.yaml

Usage

Open Raycast Type "Connect" or "Hop" Search for your server Press Enter to connect

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Connect Enter Copy SSH Command Cmd+C Copy Host Cmd+Shift+C Copy User@Host Cmd+Option+C

Configuration

Set your preferred terminal in Extension Preferences. Override config path if needed.