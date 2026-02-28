Hop
Fast SSH connection manager for Raycast. Fuzzy search and connect to servers from your hop config.
Features
- Fuzzy Search - Find connections instantly
- Quick Connect - Open SSH in your preferred terminal
- Recent First - Most used connections at the top
- Project Grouping - Connections organized by project
- Environment Tags - Color-coded labels (prod/staging/dev)
- Multiple Terminals - Terminal.app, iTerm, Warp, Alacritty, Kitty
Prerequisites
- hop CLI installed and configured
- At least one connection in
~/.config/hop/config.yaml
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Type "Connect" or "Hop"
- Search for your server
- Press Enter to connect
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Connect
|Enter
|Copy SSH Command
|Cmd+C
|Copy Host
|Cmd+Shift+C
|Copy User@Host
|Cmd+Option+C
Configuration
Set your preferred terminal in Extension Preferences. Override config path if needed.