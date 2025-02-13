StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Sportssync

View live scores, standings, and news across your favorite sports leagues
Overview

Sportssync

A raycast extension to view scores, standings, and stats across your favorite sports leagues

Links

  • Raycast Github Repo:
  • Raycast Store:

Commands:

  • Scores and Schedule: Dynamically view live scores, game times, and completed scores (updates dynamically based on the game state)
  • Standings Command: View team standings and in depth stats (differs based on the league)
  • News Command: View news articles and headlines

Supported Leagues:

Leagues that are fully supported include the following: a scores and schedule, standings, and news command

  • NHL (Fully supported)
  • NBA (Fully Supported)
  • WNBA (Fully Supported)
  • Men's College Basketball (Only scores and news)
  • Women's College Basketball (Only scores and news)
  • NFL (Fully Supported)
  • College Football (Men's) - (Only scores and news)
  • MLB (Fully Supported)
  • F1 (Fully Supported)
  • EPL (English Premier League) - (Fully Supported)
  • SLL (LALIGA) - (Fully Supported)
  • GER (German Bundesliga) - (Fully Supported)
  • ITA (Italian Serie A) - (Fully Supported)

Screenshots

NHL Scores and Schedule Command NBA Scores and Schedule Command NFL Standings Command Soccer Standings Command F1 Driver and Constructor Standings Command MLB News Command

Roadmap:

  • Live Scores Command (Menubar): View live scores and upcoming games, and click on games to set them as the menu bar title, allowing users to view scores with automatic refreshes.
  • Stats command: A command to view player stats
  • Tracker Command: A command to view injuries and transactions
  • Past Scores Command: A separate command (or something integrated into the scores and schedules command) to allow users to view scores for previous games (up to a few days)
  • Additional Leagues: Please request any leagues that you'd like me to add support for, and I'll look into seeing what I can do.

In depth stats, for the scores and schedule command

  • Play by Play Tracker: A menu to view play by play events during live games
  • Team Stats and Team Matchups: A separate similar to the play by play tracker, to view individual team stats, leaders, and the season series for upcoming games
  • Final Team Stats: Another separate menu to view the final team stats after a game has been completed, including team leaders, player stats, and overall team stats
