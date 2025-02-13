Sportssync
A raycast extension to view scores, standings, and stats across your favorite sports leagues
Links
- Raycast Github Repo:
- Raycast Store:
Commands:
- Scores and Schedule: Dynamically view live scores, game times, and completed scores (updates dynamically based on the game state)
- Standings Command: View team standings and in depth stats (differs based on the league)
- News Command: View news articles and headlines
Supported Leagues:
Leagues that are fully supported include the following: a scores and schedule, standings, and news command
- NHL (Fully supported)
- NBA (Fully Supported)
- WNBA (Fully Supported)
- Men's College Basketball (Only scores and news)
- Women's College Basketball (Only scores and news)
- NFL (Fully Supported)
- College Football (Men's) - (Only scores and news)
- MLB (Fully Supported)
- F1 (Fully Supported)
- EPL (English Premier League) - (Fully Supported)
- SLL (LALIGA) - (Fully Supported)
- GER (German Bundesliga) - (Fully Supported)
- ITA (Italian Serie A) - (Fully Supported)
Screenshots
Roadmap:
- Live Scores Command (Menubar): View live scores and upcoming games, and click on games to set them as the menu bar title, allowing users to view scores with automatic refreshes.
- Stats command: A command to view player stats
- Tracker Command: A command to view injuries and transactions
- Past Scores Command: A separate command (or something integrated into the scores and schedules command) to allow users to view scores for previous games (up to a few days)
- Additional Leagues: Please request any leagues that you'd like me to add support for, and I'll look into seeing what I can do.
In depth stats, for the scores and schedule command
- Play by Play Tracker: A menu to view play by play events during live games
- Team Stats and Team Matchups: A separate similar to the play by play tracker, to view individual team stats, leaders, and the season series for upcoming games
- Final Team Stats: Another separate menu to view the final team stats after a game has been completed, including team leaders, player stats, and overall team stats