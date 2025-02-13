Sportssync

A raycast extension to view scores, standings, and stats across your favorite sports leagues

Commands:

Scores and Schedule: Dynamically view live scores, game times, and completed scores (updates dynamically based on the game state)

Standings Command: View team standings and in depth stats (differs based on the league)

News Command: View news articles and headlines

Supported Leagues:

Leagues that are fully supported include the following: a scores and schedule, standings, and news command

NHL (Fully supported)

NBA (Fully Supported)

WNBA (Fully Supported)

Men's College Basketball (Only scores and news)

Women's College Basketball (Only scores and news)

NFL (Fully Supported)

College Football (Men's) - (Only scores and news)

MLB (Fully Supported)

F1 (Fully Supported)

EPL (English Premier League) - (Fully Supported)

SLL (LALIGA) - (Fully Supported)

GER (German Bundesliga) - (Fully Supported)

ITA (Italian Serie A) - (Fully Supported)

Roadmap:

Live Scores Command (Menubar): View live scores and upcoming games, and click on games to set them as the menu bar title, allowing users to view scores with automatic refreshes.

Stats command: A command to view player stats

Tracker Command: A command to view injuries and transactions

Past Scores Command: A separate command (or something integrated into the scores and schedules command) to allow users to view scores for previous games (up to a few days)

Additional Leagues: Please request any leagues that you'd like me to add support for, and I'll look into seeing what I can do.

In depth stats, for the scores and schedule command