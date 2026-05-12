Firebase - Remote Config

Inspect, compare, edit, publish, and roll back Firebase Remote Config parameters and conditions across multiple projects — all from Raycast.

Features

Browse Remote Config — View all parameters and conditions across your Firebase projects in a single list. Filter by project or group. See divergent defaults, conditional overrides, and value types at a glance.

— View all parameters and conditions across your Firebase projects in a single list. Filter by project or group. See divergent defaults, conditional overrides, and value types at a glance. Bulk Operations — Create, update, or delete parameters and conditions across multiple projects at once. Preview every change before publishing.

— Create, update, or delete parameters and conditions across multiple projects at once. Preview every change before publishing. Versions & Rollback — List recent Remote Config versions for any project and roll back to a previous version with one click.

— List recent Remote Config versions for any project and roll back to a previous version with one click. Export Defaults — Download Remote Config defaults in JSON, PLIST, or XML format.

— Download Remote Config defaults in JSON, PLIST, or XML format. AI Chat Integration — Ask questions and make changes via Raycast AI Chat (e.g. "which projects have the flag ocr_enabled?", "set checkout_v2 to true in all projects"). Write operations require confirmation before executing.

— Ask questions and make changes via Raycast AI Chat (e.g. "which projects have the flag ocr_enabled?", "set checkout_v2 to true in all projects"). Write operations require confirmation before executing. Project Groups — Organize your Firebase projects into groups for quick filtering and scoped operations.

Getting Started

You need at least one Firebase project connected to start using this extension. Two authentication methods are supported — pick whichever fits your workflow.

Option 1: Application Default Credentials (ADC) — Recommended

Install the gcloud CLI if you don't have it ( brew install --cask google-cloud-sdk on macOS). Run this command in your terminal: gcloud auth application-default login Open Manage Projects in Raycast — the Google Account row should now show your email with an ADC badge. Click Import Firebase Projects — every Firebase project you have access to is imported automatically.

ADC credentials are stored at ~/.config/gcloud/application_default_credentials.json and the extension detects them automatically. To switch accounts, use Sign Out (⌘⇧O) in Manage Projects — the extension clears its local data and revokes the ADC credentials in one step. Then run gcloud auth application-default login again with the new account.

Option 2: Service Account JSON

For automated or team setups where you have a Firebase service account key file:

Download a service account JSON file from the Firebase Console (Project Settings > Service accounts > Generate new private key). Save it to a secure location (e.g. ~/secrets/firebase-prod.json ). Open Manage Projects in Raycast and click Add Project. Enter the Firebase Project ID and Display Name. Set the Service Account JSON Path to the file you saved (e.g. ~/secrets/firebase-prod.json ).

If all your projects share the same service account, set the Shared Service Account JSON Path in extension preferences instead of configuring each project individually.

Commands

Command Description Browse Remote Config Inspect parameters and conditions across multiple projects Manage Projects Add, edit, delete, and import Firebase projects. Organize projects into groups. Test connections. Bulk Operations Preview and publish parameter or condition changes across projects Versions & Rollback List published versions and roll back a project template Export Defaults Download Remote Config defaults in JSON, PLIST, or XML

AI Chat

This extension integrates with Raycast AI Chat via @firebase-remote-config-admin . You can ask questions in natural language:

Read operations:

"List all configured projects"

"Which projects have the flag checkout_v2 enabled?"

enabled?" "Search for parameters containing ocr "

" "Compare the key social_login_options across all projects"

across all projects" "Show all parameters for project shopping-prod"

"Does the condition ios_users exist in every project?"

Write operations (require confirmation):

"Set ocr_enabled to true in all projects"

to in all projects" "Delete the parameter legacy_checkout from the shopping group"

from the shopping group" "Create a condition android_beta with expression device.os == 'android' "

with expression " "Remove the condition old_ios_users "

All write operations show a confirmation prompt before executing.

Extension Preferences

Preference Required Description Shared Service Account JSON Path No Fallback path to a Firebase service account JSON file, used by projects that don't have their own. Request Timeout (ms) No HTTP timeout for Firebase API requests. Defaults to 20000 (20 seconds).

How It Works

The extension communicates directly with the Firebase Remote Config REST API.

When publishing changes, the extension uses ETags for conflict detection. If someone else modified the template between your preview and publish, the operation reports a conflict instead of overwriting.

for conflict detection. If someone else modified the template between your preview and publish, the operation reports a conflict instead of overwriting. Project data (IDs, display names, credential paths, groups) is stored locally in Raycast's LocalStorage. No credentials or tokens are stored — authentication is handled fresh via ADC or service account JWT on each request.

Troubleshooting

"Application Default Credentials not found" Run gcloud auth application-default login in your terminal.

"Project has no credentialRef and no shared credential is configured" The project has no service account path set, and ADC is not available. Either set a Service Account JSON Path on the project, configure the Shared Service Account JSON Path in preferences, or set up ADC.

"Invalid credential file" The service account JSON file at the specified path is missing, corrupted, or doesn't contain the required client_email and private_key fields. Download a fresh key from the Firebase Console.

Connection test fails In Manage Projects, select a project and use the Test Connection action to verify that authentication and API access work correctly. The toast message will show which auth method was used and whether the connection succeeded.