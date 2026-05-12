Inspect, compare, edit, publish, and roll back Firebase Remote Config parameters and conditions across multiple projects — all from Raycast.
You need at least one Firebase project connected to start using this extension. Two authentication methods are supported — pick whichever fits your workflow.
gcloud CLI if you don't have it (
brew install --cask google-cloud-sdk on macOS).
gcloud auth application-default login
ADC badge.
ADC credentials are stored at
~/.config/gcloud/application_default_credentials.json and the extension detects them automatically. To switch accounts, use Sign Out (⌘⇧O) in Manage Projects — the extension clears its local data and revokes the ADC credentials in one step. Then run
gcloud auth application-default login again with the new account.
For automated or team setups where you have a Firebase service account key file:
~/secrets/firebase-prod.json).
~/secrets/firebase-prod.json).
If all your projects share the same service account, set the Shared Service Account JSON Path in extension preferences instead of configuring each project individually.
|Command
|Description
|Browse Remote Config
|Inspect parameters and conditions across multiple projects
|Manage Projects
|Add, edit, delete, and import Firebase projects. Organize projects into groups. Test connections.
|Bulk Operations
|Preview and publish parameter or condition changes across projects
|Versions & Rollback
|List published versions and roll back a project template
|Export Defaults
|Download Remote Config defaults in JSON, PLIST, or XML
This extension integrates with Raycast AI Chat via
@firebase-remote-config-admin. You can ask questions in natural language:
Read operations:
checkout_v2 enabled?"
ocr"
social_login_options across all projects"
ios_users exist in every project?"
Write operations (require confirmation):
ocr_enabled to
true in all projects"
legacy_checkout from the shopping group"
android_beta with expression
device.os == 'android'"
old_ios_users"
All write operations show a confirmation prompt before executing.
|Preference
|Required
|Description
|Shared Service Account JSON Path
|No
|Fallback path to a Firebase service account JSON file, used by projects that don't have their own.
|Request Timeout (ms)
|No
|HTTP timeout for Firebase API requests. Defaults to 20000 (20 seconds).
"Application Default Credentials not found"
Run
gcloud auth application-default login in your terminal.
"Project has no credentialRef and no shared credential is configured" The project has no service account path set, and ADC is not available. Either set a Service Account JSON Path on the project, configure the Shared Service Account JSON Path in preferences, or set up ADC.
"Invalid credential file"
The service account JSON file at the specified path is missing, corrupted, or doesn't contain the required
client_email and
private_key fields. Download a fresh key from the Firebase Console.
Connection test fails In Manage Projects, select a project and use the Test Connection action to verify that authentication and API access work correctly. The toast message will show which auth method was used and whether the connection succeeded.