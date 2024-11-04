StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Track your distractions and get indistractable. This extension is inspired by Nir Eyal's book indistractable.
Track your distractions and become indistractable. This extension is inspired by Nir Eyal's book indistractable.

He explains that every time we get distracted, there is usually an underlying reason, such as discomfort. The distraction is simply your body trying to escape this discomfort. A helpful tool he suggests is to log each instance of distraction to understand what triggered it and to increase awareness of why it occurred. Learn more about this technique here.

This extension aims to to make it very easy to implement this practice in your daily life.

Showcase

Track Distraction

List Distractions

List view

Details view

Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
