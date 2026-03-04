Quick References
Raycast extension for searching and browsing Fechin/reference cheat sheets. Features offline support, fast fuzzy search, favorites, and markdown detail view.
Features
- Live data fetching: Downloads cheat sheets from GitHub on first launch
- Fast search: Search across titles, tags, headings, and content snippets
- Favorites section: Favorite items appear at the top of the list
- Recents tracking: Quick access to recently viewed references
- Detail view: Full markdown rendering with metadata
- Copy actions: Copy snippet, title, or link with one action
- Manual update: Refresh data anytime to get the latest cheat sheets
Commands
- Search References: Browse and search cheat sheets with favorites at the top
- Update References: Download the latest reference data from GitHub
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘F: Toggle favorite (in list and detail views)
- Standard Raycast copy/open actions available in the action panel
Permissions
-
network: Used to download reference data from GitHub
-
filesystem: Store downloaded data in Raycast support directory for offline use
Development
npm install
npm run dev
npm run lint
npm run build
License
MIT