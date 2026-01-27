StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

SpinupWP

Quickly manage your SpinupWP servers and websites.
AvatarDamien Gorin
New
Install Extension
Overview

SpinupWP

Manage your SpinupWP servers and WordPress sites directly from Raycast.

Configuration

Single Account Setup

  1. Log in to your SpinupWP dashboard
  2. Go to Account SettingsAPI
  3. Click Generate New Token
  4. Copy the token and paste it in the extension preferences

Multi-Account Setup

The extension supports managing multiple SpinupWP accounts. Use the SpinupWP Accounts command to:

  • Add multiple SpinupWP accounts
  • Switch between accounts using the account dropdown in each command
  • Edit or delete accounts
  • Set an active account

When multiple accounts are configured, a dropdown selector appears in the search bar of each command, allowing you to quickly switch between accounts. The extension automatically uses the selected account for all API operations.

Note: If you only have one SpinupWP account, you can use either the single account setup (Default API token preference) or the multi-account system.

Features

Dashboard

  • Quick link to open SpinupWP dashboard in browser

Servers

  • List all servers with status indicators
  • View detailed server information (IP address, provider, region, disk usage, etc.)
  • Server Actions (available in the action panel):
    • Reboot Server (with confirmation)
    • Restart Nginx
    • Restart Redis
    • Restart PHP-FPM
    • Restart MySQL (if database is present)
  • Quick Links:
    • Open in SpinupWP
    • Copy IP Address

Sites

  • List all WordPress sites with status indicators
  • View site details (PHP version, HTTPS status, cache status, Git configuration, etc.)
  • Cache Actions (available in the action panel):
    • Purge Page Cache
    • Purge Object Cache
  • Maintenance (available in the action panel):
    • Correct File Permissions
    • Run Git Deployment (if Git is configured)
  • Quick Links:
    • Open Site
    • Open in SpinupWP
    • Copy Domain
  • Danger Zone:
    • Delete Site (with confirmation dialog and options to delete associated database and backups)

Events

  • View recent events history
  • Track failed and successful operations
  • See event duration and details

Accounts

  • Manage multiple SpinupWP API accounts
  • Add, edit, and delete accounts
  • Set active account for all commands
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Font Converter logo

Font Converter

Convert fonts to TTF, WOFF, WOFF2, and EOT formats directly from Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.