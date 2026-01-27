SpinupWP
Manage your SpinupWP servers and WordPress sites directly from Raycast.
Configuration
Single Account Setup
- Log in to your SpinupWP dashboard
- Go to Account Settings → API
- Click Generate New Token
- Copy the token and paste it in the extension preferences
Multi-Account Setup
The extension supports managing multiple SpinupWP accounts. Use the SpinupWP Accounts command to:
- Add multiple SpinupWP accounts
- Switch between accounts using the account dropdown in each command
- Edit or delete accounts
- Set an active account
When multiple accounts are configured, a dropdown selector appears in the search bar of each command, allowing you to quickly switch between accounts. The extension automatically uses the selected account for all API operations.
Note: If you only have one SpinupWP account, you can use either the single account setup (Default API token preference) or the multi-account system.
Features
Dashboard
- Quick link to open SpinupWP dashboard in browser
Servers
- List all servers with status indicators
- View detailed server information (IP address, provider, region, disk usage, etc.)
- Server Actions (available in the action panel):
- Reboot Server (with confirmation)
- Restart Nginx
- Restart Redis
- Restart PHP-FPM
- Restart MySQL (if database is present)
- Quick Links:
- Open in SpinupWP
- Copy IP Address
Sites
- List all WordPress sites with status indicators
- View site details (PHP version, HTTPS status, cache status, Git configuration, etc.)
- Cache Actions (available in the action panel):
- Purge Page Cache
- Purge Object Cache
- Maintenance (available in the action panel):
- Correct File Permissions
- Run Git Deployment (if Git is configured)
- Quick Links:
- Open Site
- Open in SpinupWP
- Copy Domain
- Danger Zone:
- Delete Site (with confirmation dialog and options to delete associated database and backups)
Events
- View recent events history
- Track failed and successful operations
- See event duration and details
Accounts
- Manage multiple SpinupWP API accounts
- Add, edit, and delete accounts
- Set active account for all commands