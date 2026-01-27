SpinupWP

Manage your SpinupWP servers and WordPress sites directly from Raycast.

Configuration

Single Account Setup

Log in to your SpinupWP dashboard Go to Account Settings → API Click Generate New Token Copy the token and paste it in the extension preferences

Multi-Account Setup

The extension supports managing multiple SpinupWP accounts. Use the SpinupWP Accounts command to:

Add multiple SpinupWP accounts

Switch between accounts using the account dropdown in each command

Edit or delete accounts

Set an active account

When multiple accounts are configured, a dropdown selector appears in the search bar of each command, allowing you to quickly switch between accounts. The extension automatically uses the selected account for all API operations.

Note: If you only have one SpinupWP account, you can use either the single account setup (Default API token preference) or the multi-account system.

Features

Dashboard

Quick link to open SpinupWP dashboard in browser

Servers

List all servers with status indicators

View detailed server information (IP address, provider, region, disk usage, etc.)

Server Actions (available in the action panel): Reboot Server (with confirmation) Restart Nginx Restart Redis Restart PHP-FPM Restart MySQL (if database is present)

(available in the action panel): Quick Links : Open in SpinupWP Copy IP Address

:

Sites

List all WordPress sites with status indicators

View site details (PHP version, HTTPS status, cache status, Git configuration, etc.)

Cache Actions (available in the action panel): Purge Page Cache Purge Object Cache

(available in the action panel): Maintenance (available in the action panel): Correct File Permissions Run Git Deployment (if Git is configured)

(available in the action panel): Quick Links : Open Site Open in SpinupWP Copy Domain

: Danger Zone : Delete Site (with confirmation dialog and options to delete associated database and backups)

:

Events

View recent events history

Track failed and successful operations

See event duration and details

Accounts