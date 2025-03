Solidtime

Manage your clients, projects and time entries for Solidtime

This is a community extension. While Solidtime endorses this community extension, it should not be considered "official" and bugs and / or errors are not to be reported to Solidtime. Created & Maintained by @cupcakearmy

Features

The following features are supported:

Organizations Switch between your organizations

Clients Show details Create Edit Delete Archive

Projects Show details Create Edit Delete Archive Start entry from project

Time Entries List recent and active time entry Start from past one Start a new time entry Stop



Setup

You will need to setup your API key. You can get it in your profile.